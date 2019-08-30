TC's Taft wins silver meal at equestrian championship
WAYNE, Ill. — Abigail Taft of Traverse City and Whisper, Janine Fierberg’s seven-year-old American Warmblood mare, earned the silver medal at the U.S. Dressage Festival Champions.
Taft and Whisper earned a score of 87.000%.
“I have been focusing on the equitation and fixing the little things," Taft said. "I felt like I was really able to focus on myself and keep my equitation nice on Whisper. She really did her job.
“My goals are to try and make the 14-18 (Medal Seat) division next year and, eventually, the junior young rider team, and be a trainer."
Kalkaska's Kasza hired at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Former Kalkaska basketball star Maria Kasza has been hired as an assistant coach at Division 1 Bowling Green State University.
Kasza goes to BGSU after spending the last two seasons on the staff at fellow Mid-American Conference member Northern Illinois University.
Kasza helped the Huskies to a total of 34 wins in her two years in DeKalb, including an overall mark of 19-13 last winter. NIU went 10-8 in Mid-American Conference play last winter, and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the MAC Tournament.
She joined NIU after spending five seasons at Michigan Tech, where she helped the Huskies to a 107-37 record during that time. Kasza is reunited with associate head coach Kim Cameron at BGSU, as they worked together in various capacities at Michigan Tech.
Before joining the college ranks, Kasza spent two years coaching high-school basketball. She spent the 2010-11 season as the varsity assistant coach at her alma mater, Kalkaska High School, helping guide the Blazers to a 23-2 record, and she coached the Kalkaska Middle School's seventh grade boys' basketball team as well. In 2011-12, Kasza was the head coach of the freshman girls' basketball team at Williamston High School.
A native of Rapid City, Mich., Kasza earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Michigan Tech. Kasza spent three years with the Huskies' women's basketball team, playing only one season due to injury and transfer rules and was a part of back-to-back Elite Eight teams. She began her collegiate career at Northern Michigan, where she played in all 80 games in three seasons for the Wildcats.
Krueper cards hole-in-one at The Crown
TRAVERSE CITY — David Krueper from Traverse City aced the 9th hole on Aug. 22 with a 7-iron. It was his third hole-in-one.
YMCA fall softball registration underway
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for the fall YMCA softball leagues.
Both Sunday co-ed and men's Monday/Wednesday slow pitch leagues will be offered at a cost of $475 per team for 10 games. Teams play double headers each date. All games will use ASA registered umpires. Games begin the week of Sept. 8 and run until the week of Oct. 20.
Registration deadline is Sept. 5.
For more information, contact Barb Beckett 933-9622 or visit www.gtbayymca.org.
