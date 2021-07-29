TC West golf fundraiser Friday
INTERLOCHEN — Traverse City West Girls Golf is hosting a glow-in-the-dark golf fundraiser at Interlochen Golf Course on Friday, July 30.The format will be a nine-hole, 4-person scramble with a 7 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $45 per person, limited to 18 teams. Prizes for the first-place team. Contact: Karl Gagnon at karl@tcjga.com or 231-357-9818.
Wolves host playoff game
GRAYLING — The Northern Michigan Wolves semi-pro football team hosts a playoff game against the Southern Michigan Vipers Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m at the Crawford County Sports Complex in Grayling. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids five and under. The Wolves (9-0) finished their season GMFC North Division Champions.
Maybank III repeats Junior Am.
DEARBORN — P.J. Maybank III of Cheboygan won the Michigan Junior State Amateur for the second year in-a-row Thursday. He beat Justin Sui of Lake Orion, 3 and 2, in the final match of the 43rd annual tournament at TPC Michigan. Maybank was the stroke play medalist earlier in the week and the top seed in overall division match play bracket.
Sports-themed camp to be held in August
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island Northwest Michigan hosts the Xtreme STEAM Sports Olympic Edition Camp from Aug. 2-6 at Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden. First through sixth graders are invited for STEAM activities, games and outdoor play. Cost is $170. Contact: rallen@challenge-island.com.
Local schooner wins race
NORTHPORT — The schooner Perception, owned by nonprofit Michigan Challenge, placed in the Chicago to Mackinac Race in mid July. Perception took first in Cruising Division 3 and second place in Cruising Overall. Crew members hail from Rhode Island, New York, Florida, Virginia, Indiana and Michigan. Capt. Bryan Smith is from Traverse City. The schooner launched in 1985 and is based in Northport.