TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters couldn’t hold onto a first inning lead and fell to the Madison Mallards 2-1 at home Sunday afternoon.
The Pit Spitters — who already have clinched a playoff spot — move to 1-5 in the Great Lakes East Division for the second half of the season, tied for last in the league with the Kalamazoo Growlers and extend a four-game losing streak. Traverse City is 22-20 overall.
Tito Flores had the Spitters’ only RBI and leadoff hitter Zeb Roos scored the only run. Flores finished the day 3-for-4, and Miguel Useche Canelo had a hit as well. The Spitters left nine men on base. Ryan Tinsley (1-4) was dealt the loss, allowing six hits and both earned runs in a four-inning outing.
Traverse City travels to face the Rockford Rivets on Monday at 7 p.m.
Mallards beat Spitters
TRAVERSE CITY — The Madison Mallards scored two runs to rally past a first-inning lead and beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 2-1 on Saturday.
Cade Heil (1-2) allowed eight hits in a six-inning start, giving up two unearned runs and striking out seven.
Mario Camilletti hit an RBI single to send home Christian Faust and score the Spitters first and only run.
The Spitters stranded nine runners.
Saints sweep Tribe
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints took both contests against the visiting Midland Tribe Sunday, completing a four-game weekend sweep.
The Saints walked-off in extra innings to win the first game of a Great Lakes UBL doubleheader 4-3. In the second game, the Saints scored six unanswered runs in the first two innings to win 7-3.
Midland tied the first game in the top of the seventh inning after a run scored on an error. Cam Fewless walked the first two batters of the inning and put runners at first and third with two outs. The Tribe tied the game on an RBI single, forcing extras when the Saints didn’t respond in the bottom of the inning.
Keaton Peck walked-off for the Saints in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk. The previous three runners reached on walks as well.
The second game wasn’t as close. The Saints scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second, eventually winning 7-3.
Marty MacDonald earned the win in a two-inning outing. Frankfort grad Brett Zimmerman pitched five innings in relief, allowing three earned runs on four hits.
Sam Schmitt and Jacob Finkbeiner each had two hits. Jake Paganelli had two RBI.
Manistee (15-7) plays a non-league game at Big Rapids on Wednesday and host the Northern Michigan Dogmen the following weekend.
Dogmen swept by Coyotes
BOYNE CITY — The Midland Coyotes gave up one run to the Northern Michigan Dogmen Sunday, winning a doubleheader in Boyne City 5-0 and 4-1.
Coyotes pitcher Cross Delau allowed five hits to the Dogmen in the game one shutout. Delau struck out nine.
Trevor Patterson and Jimmy Wressel each doubled. The Dogmen left six batters on base.
The Coyotes jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the second inning. Thad Niziolek had an RBI double on a line drive to score Kyle Hebner, but the Dogmen finished the game with two hits over the next five innings.
Max Coughlin earned the win for the Coyotes. He allowed four hits and no earned runs.
The Dogmen (3-13) travel to face the Manistee Saints for a four-game series Saturday and Sunday.