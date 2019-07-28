TRAVERSE CITY — This is beginning to seem like the norm.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters (43-17) swept the Rockford Rivets this weekend with a pair of wins sparked by eighth inning rallies.
Traverse City took down Rockford 5-4 on Saturday for Star Wars night and 6-4 on Sunday at Pit Spitters Park, completing the season series between the two teams.
On Saturday, the Spitters took a four run lead in the second inning before letting up three in the sixth inning to tie the game at four.
Luke Little came out of the bullpen and shut down the Rivets’ bats. Little tossed three scoreless innings allowing only one walk while striking out five, taking the win. Ryan Hampe knocked in the winning run in the eighth on a single, plating Andrew Morrow.
Hudson Byorick had three RBI and seven Spitters recorded a hit.
On Sunday, the Spitters overcame a three run deficit to take a 4-3 lead after a big second inning that saw two runs scored due to pitcher error.
Traverse City again yielded their lead late when they walked four straight batters and went into the eighth tied at four.
Nick Powell led off the inning with a single and would eventually score the winning run on a throwing error. Riley Bertram scored Christian Faust on a suicide squeeze during the next at bat.
Michael Slaten had two RBI, Mario Camilletti had a RBI and Byorick scored two runs from the lead-off spot.
Traverse City has a day off Monday, one of only two rest days that were scheduled for this season.
