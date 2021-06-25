KOKOMO, Ind. — Traverse City’s lead swelled to three games with a road doubleheader sweep of Kokomo.
The Pit Spitters, who won seven of their last 10, now own a three-game edge over Kenosha in the Great Lakes East division of the Northwoods League.
The Spitters (16-8) and Jackrabbits (12-13) play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Traverse City scored four in the seventh to came back from a 5-1 deficit in the second game to win 7-5 after taking the first 8-3.
Mario Camilletti drove in three runs for the Spitters, and Adam Proctor hit a solo home run. TC put up only four hits, but drew five walks, including two by Crews Taylor.
Cam Schuelke threw five innings in relief of Jesse Heikkinen to pick up the win. Schuelke gave up only three hits and struck out two. Jon Beuckelaere and Evan Gates each tossed a scoreless frame to close out the win, with Gates picking up his fifth save of the season that puts him in a tie atop the leader with Wilmar’s Jacob Webb.
Traverse City took the first game of the day-night twinbill 8-3.
Tito Flores and Chris Monroe each drove in two runs, and Michael Stygles, Camden Traficante, Miles Simington and Mario Camilletti each plated one.
Christian Faust, Camilletti, Flores and Monroe each had two hits as the top four in the order produced eight of the team’s 13 hits, with Monroe belting his fourth home run of the season. Stygles had three out of the No. 6 hole.
Wyatt Rush tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, allowing one run and striking out four. Cody Greiner, Daniel Carter and Max Bergmann closed out the victory with two combined innings as the Spitters pitching staff didn’t walk anyone in the game. Bergmann picked up his first save of the season.