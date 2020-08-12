TRAVERSE CITY — Chris Monroe drove in three runs and Johnny Hipsman and Carson Eby each had two hits Wednesday as the Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Great Lakes Resorters 13-5.
Pay Hohlfeld picked up the win, striking out three and scattering four hits over six innings. His brother, Mike Hohlfeld, came on in relief for a hitless inning, while Bryce Trail and Traverse City native Sam Schmitt handled the last two innings.
Tito Flores and Gaetano Vallone added two RBIs each, and Flores came across three times.
The game was scoreless through four innings, as Pat Hohlfeld and Resorters newcomer Gavin Stone dueled. Stone fanned four in three innings, and Anderson Strunk tossed a scoreless fourth.
Traverse City (19-4) broke loose for seven runs in the fifth and three more each in the sixth and eighth frames. The Resorters scored all their runs in the final two innings.
Noah Marcoux drove in three runs on two hits for Great Lakes (4-19), including a two-run homer to right field in the ninth. Catcher Carson Taylor drove in a run in his first Resorters game, and Austin Pollack added an RBI.
SPITTERS 10, RESORTERS 1 (Tuesday): Four Pit Spitters pitchers combined to two-hit the Resorters on seven strikeouts as every Traverse City hitter but one recorded a base hit in Tuesday’s 10-1 win.
Great Lakes jumped out to the early lead, scoring its only run in the bottom of the first inning as Lansing Community College outfielder Ryan Rifenberg made his debut by scoring Marcoux on a sacrifice ground out for a 1-0 lead.
Traverse City countered by notching a pair of second-inning runs, featuring an RBI triple by Chris Faust, putting the Spitters ahead 2-1.
Pit Spitters relievers Nate Lohmeier and Zach Haefer combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball on three strikeouts as Traverse City pushed an additional five runs across in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings, highlighted by an RBI from Johnny Hipsman and a pair of fielding errors from Great Lakes to extend their advantage to 8-1.
In the top of the ninth inning, Resorters infielder Chase Bessard took the mound, allowing a pair of runs to cross as Monroe added his team-leading 21st RBI to send the Spitters on to their 18th win.
