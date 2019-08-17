FIFE LAKE — Forest Area doesn't have a ton of football players.
Brian Mumby isn't worried.
The Warriors go into the 2019 prep football season with only 13 players on the eight-player team's roster.
"I'm OK with that," said Mumby, the school's sixth-year head coach. "We've had less."
The Warriors' last year of 11-player football, they finished the season with 12 dressed.
Forest Area has 13 players this year, and that's with convincing lineman Jett Symons to come back after he didn't play his junior season. Five starters — not counting Symons — return on each side of the ball from a 4-6 team.
Symons, a two-way starter as a sophomore, also gives the Warriors their biggest body, at 240 pounds.
"Nobody is going to make excuses," Mumby said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for us."
Senior Chase Ingersoll, a three-sport standout who's 56 points away from 1,000 in basketball and made the baseball all-state team, returns at quarterback.
"We have a good core," said Ingersoll, who also starts at safety. "We're just concentrating on doing our best and working with what we've got. A lot of us are going to have to play both ways, which is nothing new. A lot of us have done that for a long time."
Ingersoll, along with returning running back Eric Burke and wide receiver Lane Lindsay, give the Warriors a potent trio to attack opposing defenses with.
"Ingersoll and Lindsay are two of the fastest kids in the area," Mumby said. "You can put Lane up against just about anyone in pads. We're expecting big things from (Chase)."
Ingersoll started his junior season with some big performances, then sustained a broken collarbone in Week 4. He had already scored six touchdowns in one game by that point.
Josh Saylor filled in at QB after the injury, and will move back to tight end this season. Patrick Hulwick and Symons will man the guard spots.
Forest Area — which is getting a new weight room as part of ongoing high school upgrades after the district passed a millage — ran a power run game last season, but this year's offense looks to be more wide open, much like when Hollis Thomas was at quarterback a couple years ago.
"That'll be fun," Ingersoll said. "We'll get outside and use our speed to our advantage. Lane, if he gets to the edge, not many kids are going to catch him."
The Midwest Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference will disband and many of its entrants will re-form the Ski Valley Conference, now that six former SVC teams (Central Lake-Ellsworth, Bellaire, Gaylord St. Mary, Pellston, Onaway and Forest Area) are now playing eight-player football.
Mumby said he'd like to keep MCM8 teams like Onekama, Brethren, Mesick, Marion and Suttons Bay on the schedule regularly, both to maintain rivalries and cut down on travel time.
"When push comes to shove, we'd like to be right there in contention," Mumby said. "It's the last year of the conference, so we'd like to go out on top."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.