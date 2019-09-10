Soccer Ball

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Troy Athens (8-0-1)

2. Novi Catholic Central (7-0-2)

3. Okemos (6-1-0)

4. Novi (5-0-2)

5. Midland Dow (8-1-0)

6. Rockford (5-1-1)

7. Brighton (5-2-0)

8. Hudsonville (5-2-0)

9. West Bloomfield (6-1-0)

10. Berkley (9-2-1)

11. Troy (6-2-0)

12. Detroit Jesuit (4-2-6)

13. Portage Central (4-2-3)

14. Livonia Stevenson (7-0-0)

15. Ann Arbor Skyline (5-2-3)

DIVISION 2

1. Richland Gull Lake (8-0-0)

2. East Lansing (6-1-0)

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (7-0-1)

4. Mattawan (7-2-1)

5. St Joseph (8-2-0)

6. Detroit Country Day (10-3-0)

7. DeWitt (7-1-2)

8. Byron Center (6-2-1)

9. Spring Lake (7-1-1)

10. Cranbrook Kingswood (4-0-1)

11. Marshall (7-1-1)

12. Gaylord (9-1-1)

13. Alpena (6-0-1)

14. Grand Rapids Christian (4-2-1)

15. Coldwater (4-3-0)

DIVISION 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Holland Christian

3. Lansing Catholic

4. Wyoming Lee

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grosse Ile

7. Williamston

8. Macomb Lutheran

9. Flint Powers

10. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

11. Monroe St. Mary Catholic

12. Elk Rapids

13. Gladwin

14. Dowagiac

15. Hemlock

DIVISION 4

1. Western Michigan Christian

2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central

5. Dansville

6. Grandville Calvin Christian

7. Royal Oak Shrine

8. Leland

9. North Muskegon

10. Hillsdale Academy

11. Ann Arbor Greenhills

12. Burton Genesee Christian

13. Lutheran Westland

14. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

15. Riverview Gabriel Richard