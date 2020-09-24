TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West wrapped up an undefeated first half of the Big North Conference slate with a 5-1 home win over Petoskey.
Colin Blackport scored two goals and Josh Hirschenberger, Cooper Davis and Dune Jung each added goals Thursday as the Titans emerged from a 1-1 halftime deadlock to score all four of the second half's goals.
"I'm proud of the way the guys came back," West head coach Matt Griesinger said. "It wasn't the first half we wanted and they came back."
Jung added two assists and Davis, Blackport and Kaden Ales one each.
Blade Kalbfleisch recorded four saves in net. West won the junior varsity game 4-0.
Dylan Aldridge scored for Petoskey and Hunter Hicks drew the assist. Michael Iverson played in goal for the Northmen.
The Titans (11-1-1, 5-0 Big North) host Cadillac on Tuesday.
MORE SOCCER
TC Central 6
Alpena 1
TC Central (9-1-2, 4-1 Big North): Everest Noyes 2 goals, assist; Josiah Krommendyk goal, assist; Spike Peterson goal; Quinn Noyes goal; Andrew Theophilus goal; Zach Galan 2 assists; Colton Warren 5 saves, assist.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel Tuesday to Gaylord.
Cadillac 1
Gaylord 0
Cadillac (4-4-2, 2-2-1 Big North): Mike Mollohan goal (PK); Elliot Lavigne 13 saves.
Gaylord (5-7-1, 1-4 Big North): No stats reported.
TC Christian 8
Benzie Central 0
TC Christian: Marcus Rysztak 3 goals, 2 assists; Henry Reineck 1 goal, 2 assists; Preston Jaworski goal; Roman Alekseyenko goal; Aidan Peters goal; Nathan Mustard goal; Nathan Hresko assist.
UP NEXT: The Sabres travel Saturday to Leland for a 1 p.m. match.
Elk Rapids 8
Kalkaska 0
Elk Rapids (10-2-4, 5-0-1 Lake Michigan): Landen Knight 2 goals, assist; Terran Peterson goal, 2 assists; Avery Kellogg 2 goals; Mahaney Vandekerkhof 2 assists; Mason Travis goal; Preston Ball goal; Zac Bolde shutout.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Monday to Charlevoix.
Boyne City 1
Grayling 1
Boyne City (8-4-2, 4-0-2 Lake Michigan): Phillip Banner goal; Nic Santina assist; Jay Clausen 3 saves.
Grayling (7-3-2, 3-2-1 Lake Michigan): Eliot Boik goal; Anthony Harrington assist; Logan Cobb 15 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City is back in action Monday at Harbor Springs; Grayling hosts Kalkaska, Tuesday.
TC Central JV 1
Alpena JV 1
TC Central (2-6-1): Ethan Gerber goal; Declan Feeney assist; Phoenix Heiny 4 saves.
