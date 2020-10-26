DIVISION 1 at GRAND LEDGE
Tuesday, Oct. 27
TC West vs. Okemos, 5 p.m.
Muskegon Mona Shores vs. Holt, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Final, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Petoskey vs. East Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Final, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at CLARE
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Elk Rapids vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.
Shelby vs. Muskegon Oakridge, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Final, noon
DIVISION 4 at MT. PLEASANT
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Roscommon vs. Bad Axe, 5 p.m.
Leland vs. Muskegon West Michigan Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Final, 6:30 p.m.
