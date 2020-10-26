soccer11.jpg

DIVISION 1 at GRAND LEDGE

Tuesday, Oct. 27

TC West vs. Okemos, 5 p.m.

Muskegon Mona Shores vs. Holt, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Final, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Petoskey vs. East Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Final, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at CLARE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Elk Rapids vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.

Shelby vs. Muskegon Oakridge, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Final, noon

DIVISION 4 at MT. PLEASANT

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Roscommon vs. Bad Axe, 5 p.m.

Leland vs. Muskegon West Michigan Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Final, 6:30 p.m.

