TRAVERSE CITY — To get an idea of how well Traverse City West soccer will do this season, consider its junior varsity program last fall.
West JV went undefeated with a 14-0 record and finished the year with 105 goals scored and five allowed — two of those five were own goals. Several players from that team now make the shift to varsity and join Record-Eagle Player of the Year Colin Blackport as the Titans look to follow a state final loss to Detroit Catholic Central in overtime.
The Titans didn't show signs of slowing down in preseason. They topped Division 3 semifinalist Elk Rapids 4-0 on Monday evening behind a hat trick from senior Josh Hirschenberger. Both teams lose 28 seniors between them, but West's youth proved the Titans could still contend.
Ian Robertson, Luke Wiersma, Keegan Smith, Douglas Rice and Ben Schramski — all JV players — make up the Titans' backline. Ben Carson started the year on JV but ended it with a start in the state finals.
Hirschenberger, Blackport and Caleb Nowak have experience playing in two state finals.
"We've all kind of took all these young kids under us and trying to get them back to where we finished off last year," Blackport said.
Blackport said the goals remain the same after the Titans returned to the state finals for the second year in a row. After finishing their Big North Conference slate with a 9-0-1 record, the only regular season game West lost was to Warren De La Salle.
"The biggest piece we lost last season was voices," Titans coach Matt Griessinger said. "Finn (Durbin) was a big voice. Gavin (Michael) was a big voice. That's really what preseason has been."
The Titans don't have as grueling of a start to the regular season this fall. They take a trip to Columbus the first weekend of September to face two Ohio teams: Strongsville and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.
Griessinger said the trip was initially planned to be a multi-state soccer showcase with teams traveling from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, but COVID-19 precautions limited participation in it.
"I learned a lot in high school from my two trips and so the hope is that they'll have a lot of fun with it," Griessinger said. "Sometimes the camaraderie that comes from those big trips helps in October and November."
West opens up their season hosting Oxford Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m.
Spencer brings consistency to Elk Rapids
For a team that loses 14 seniors, Jack Spencer brings much needed stability to the Elks in the net.
Spencer, the fourth-year varsity Elk Rapids goalkeeper, had a streak of games from mid-September to November to the state semifinals where he allowed one goal.
"I knew that we're not going to have a lot of possession of the ball against a team like that that's two divisions higher than this. Jack can still make those saves," Elk Rapids coach Nate Plum said. "He set our goals-against record last year. That's quality when you have a guy like Jack that's able to add a bit of stability when you're rebuilding other areas."
Along with Spencer in goal the Elks return fourth-year varsity midfielder Mason Travis. Spencer Ball, Nolan Carroll and Jared Barcenas all played heavy minutes on a team full of seniors.
"I grew up playing with those guys as seniors, we've been playing together since we're probably 7 or 8 years old on the same team, so it's kind of different to lose that many people that I've played with," Spencer said. "We had an all-state backline. There were some of the best in state in clearing the ball out. I'm going to have to take on a lot more responsibility in covering the balls that come through."
After a clash with the Titans last year ahead of the conference slate in a weekend tournament, the Elks will start yet another year by facing off with schools three to four times their size.
They start the year Friday with East Grand Rapids at 5:45 p.m. before games with Petoskey (Aug. 24), Midland (Sept. 3) and Strongsville (Sept. 4).
"We do this every time," Plum said. "We punch above our weight, we try to do that the best we can so that when we hit our conference schedule we've seen the hardest that we can see ... and then it's just about making sure we can play at that high level."
It usually works. Elk Rapids has lost one Lake Michigan Conference game since 2017 — an LMC record of 36-1-3.