Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
Colin Blackport, TC West, Sr.
Midfielder and reigning Record-Eagle player of the year returns to lead the Titans after a trip to the Division 1 state finals. Scored 22 goals and added 20 assists in 2020. Was selected for the MIHSSCA’s Dream Team of only 11 statewide players.
Henry Plumstead, Glen Lake, Sr.
Plumstead was — and still will be — the focal point of the Lakers offense. The forward led all area plays in goals (by a half dozen) as a junior in 2020 with 47, adding 20 assists. Third-team all-state selection in Division 4.
Everest Noyes, TC Central, Sr.
The Trojans scoring leader in 2020 scored 22 goals and 8 assists in just 17 games. Also made the Record-Eagle’s dream team.
Jack Spencer, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Started in goal in 17 of the Elks’ 19 shutouts last season. He’s had 32 shutouts in two seasons. Didn’t allow a non-PK goal in the Elks’ run to the 2020 state semifinals. Second-team all-state selection in Division 3.
Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, Leland, Jr.
Resendiz-Nunez joined a senior-loaded Comets roster on a trip to the Division 4 state quarterfinals. Team loses many seniors, but Resendiz-Nunez is among the few returners.