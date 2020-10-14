SOCCER
Area district schedules
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Saginaw Heritage at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
TC Central at Midland, 6 p.m.
TC West at Midland/Saginaw Heritage winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Finals at TC Central or Midland, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Mt. Pleasant at Bay City Central, 6 p.m.
Cadillac at Alpena, 6 p.m.
Bay City John Glenn at Gaylord, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Bay City Western at Petoskey, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Bay City Western/Petoskey winner at Mt. Pleasant/Bay City Central winner, 6 p.m.
Bay City John Glenn/Gaylord winner at Cadillac/Alpena winner, 6p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Final, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at BOYNE CITY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Kalkaska at Cheboygan, 4:30 p.m.
TC Christian at Harbor Light, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Grayling at Boyne City, 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
Kalkaska/Cheboygan winner at Elk Rapids, 5 p.m.
Grayling/Boyne City winner at TC Christian/Harbor Light winner, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Finals at Boyne City, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at KINGSLEY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Hart at Reed City, 5:30 p.m.
Shelby at Manistee, 6 p.m.
Benzie Central at Kingsley, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Hart/Reed City winner at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.
Benzie Central/Kingsley at Shelby/Manistee, TBA
Thursday, Oct. 22
Finals at Kingsley, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Wednesday, Oct. 14
North Bay at Pine River, 4:30 p.m.
Charlevoix at Glen Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Buckley at McBain NMC, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Buckley/McBain NMC winner at Leland, 4:30 p.m.
North Bay/ Pine River at Charlevoix/Glen Lake winner, time TBA
Thursday, Oct. 22
Finals at Glen Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.