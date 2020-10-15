TCC

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, Oct. 15

Midland Dow 2, Saginaw Heritage 1

Tuesday, Oct. 20

TC Central at Midland, 6 p.m.

TC West at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Finals at TC Central or Midland, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, Oct. 15

Mt. Pleasant 6, Bay City Central 1

Cadillac 4, Alpena 3

Gaylord 4, Bay City John Glenn 0

Friday, Oct. 16

Bay City Western at Petoskey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Bay City Western/Petoskey winner at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Gaylord at Cadillac, 6p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Final, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at BOYNE CITY

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Cheboygan 1, Kalkaska 0

TC Christian 4, Harbor Springs 0

Thursday, Oct. 15

Grayling 4, Boyne City 2

Monday, Oct. 19

Cheboygan at Elk Rapids, 5 p.m.

Grayling/Boyne City winner at TC Christian, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Finals at Boyne City, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at KINGSLEY

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Hart 5, Reed City 2

Shelby 3, Manistee 1

Benzie Central 9, Kingsley 0

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Hart at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.

Benzie Central at Shelby, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 22

Finals at Kingsley, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Wednesday, Oct. 14

North Bay 3, Pine River 1

Glen Lake 2, Charlevoix 1

Thursday, Oct. 15

Buckley 5, McBain NMC 4

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Buckley/McBain NMC winner at Leland, 4:30 p.m.

North Bay at Glen Lake winner, time TBA

Thursday, Oct. 22

Finals at Glen Lake, 4:30 p.m.

