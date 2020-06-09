Six qualify for virtual nationals
PRINCETON, N.J. — Six members of the Lake Leelanau Rowing Club will compete in the USRowing Youth Virtual National Championships this weekend.
The event, initially to be held in Princeton, N.J., this year will be conducted virtually through rowing machines the club has on hand.
Garrison Waugh will compete in the Men’s Youth singles race; Delaney Cram in the Women’s U17 singles race; Parket Cabbage and Elliot Crosby in the Men’s U17 doubles race; Leo Lombardi in the Men’s U15 singles race; and Lila Miller in the Men’s/Women’s PR1-3 singles race.
There are up to 11 rowers in each race hailing from several U.S. states.
The Lake Leelanau Rowing Club was one of just three programs in Michigan that kept their programs operating virtually through the coronavirus pandemic and had athletes successfully qualify for Nationals. The others were East Grand Rapids Crew and Saline High Crew Club.
Elks’ Lavely wins championship
TRAVERSE CITY — Elk Rapids’ Josh Lavely won the Northern Michigan Boys State Championship by three strokes Monday at the Traverse City Country Club.
Lavely’s 74 edged out Cadillac’s Harry Chipman and Traverse City St. Francis’ Griff Mawson, who each shot 77 in the tournament sponsored by the Traverse City Junior Golf Association.
They were followed by TC Central’s Michael Beattie and Charlevoix’s Jake Beaudoin tied for fourth with 78s. TC West’s Tyler Gillings, Central’s Shea Harmeson and Glen Lake’s Blake O’Connor tied for sixth at 80 and West’s Murphy Kehoe and Gaylord freshman Kole Putnam were ninth with 81s.
The TCJGA also held a co-ed event for college golfers, with Suttons Bay’s Thomas Hursey victorious with a 73. Glen Lake’s Nichole Cox placed second at 78, with Cadillac’s Aidan Raffaele third (81), followed by Katherine Hopkins, Emilin Munch, Ava Warren, Kennedy Ellis and Lauren Posey.
Saints opener set for Saturday
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints open up the Great Lakes United Baseball League play Saturday, hosting a doubleheader against the Oil City Stags starting at 1 p.m.
The teams play another doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Saints, a college baseball squad, feature a roster loaded with area talent, including Alex Strickland (TC West), Sam Schmitt (TC Central), Logan Briggs (TC Central), Roddy MacNeil (Brethren), Nick Brzezinski (TC West), Keaton Peck (TC St. Francis), Kirk Myers (Frankfort), Joey Muzljakovich (TC St. Francis), Austin Harper (Onekama), Kyle Gorski (Traverse City), Levi Irish (Gaylord), Zach Platt (Elk Rapids) and Cam Fewless (TC Central).
