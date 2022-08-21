ELK RAPIDS — The 2022 volleyball season is already shaping up to be one full of obstacles for Elk Rapids. And it hasn’t even begun in earnest yet.
But the two lone returning Elks from the 2021 varsity squad aren’t sweating it. No, they’ve been going through the good, the bad and the ugly long before they put on those black and orange uniforms. They’ve been together — through thick and thin — since ... well since at least one of them was in diapers.
Senior Ryleigh Yocom and sophomore Haleigh Yocom are not worried about the things they cannot control. The sister duo is only worried about their effort and the efforts of those around them — and building on the successes of a 2021 team that won the program’s first district title since 2017 and made an appearance in the regional championship match before falling to the sixth-ranked Calumet Copper Kings.
The Yocoms were supposed to be two of the seven returning players from last year’s varsity team. The 2021 Elks graduated seven seniors — Logan Reasoner, Alena LaPointe, Addison Jacobs, Nevada Molby, Ava Knight, Morgan Wirtz and Grace Mischel — half of their roster of 14.
But those obstacles they’ve been dealing with as the 2022 season approaches started last year in the Elks’ district championship win against rival Traverse City St. Francis. That’s when standout Lili Hoberg went out with a knee injury that was eventually revealed to be a torn ACL that will keep her out for the entire 2022 season.
Elks’ head coach Connie Gorno said other varsity players declined to return to the team this season and another is headed to Japan for her senior year after her father got a job there.
“It’s kind of tough this year because everyone from last year left except for Haleigh,” Ryleigh said. “I only have her, which is very good, but we know it’s going to be challenging.”
The Elks have already had a handful of scrimmages against outside competition, and Haleigh was happy with what she has seen so far.
“There’s a lot of new talent on the team,” Haleigh said. “Once we start really practicing with each other and getting used to playing with each other, that is going to form a really great team.”
In just her freshman season, Haleigh said Gorno made her a lot better in their time together. She expects her head coach to do the same for the new players on the varsity roster.
“We’re all good friends and have known each other for a while, so we can trust each other to do well,” Haleigh said. “We’re going to push each other to get better.”
Gorno said she is excited for the season and put together another difficult schedule for her Elks, a strategy that worked well last season and helped prepare Elk Rapids for the postseason.
“We’re just going to continue to challenge our players and have them rise to the occasion on the court,” Gorno said. “We want to continue getting better, and that starts with the underclassmen and JV.”
Elk Rapids was unranked heading into the 2021 regional championship match but had won 12 of the 13 sets they played in the postseason. The Elks took down Grand Traverse Academy (25-4, 25-18, 25-6), Glen Lake (25-23, 25-21, 25-18) and Traverse City St. Francis (25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15) in the district tournament and swept No. 10 Charlevoix (25-23, 25-22, 25-18) in the regional semifinal.
One of the top matches of the season was the Elks’ contest against the Gladiators, an all-out battle that saw them beat a St. Francis program that had won nine straight district championships and had ended the Elks’ season the previous three times. Elk Rapids topped St. Francis 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15).
The first set was a back-and-forth battle with 14 lead changes and 13 ties. Neither team led by more than two points in the set until Elk Rapids went up 20-17.
The Elks took a 5-4 lead early in set two and did not relinquish it from there on out, eventually building a lead as big as nine at 20-11.
The third set was all Elk Rapids early with an 11-6 that forced a St. Francis timeout.
The Glads went on a run from there, scoring seven straight points for a 13-11 lead. Elk Rapids came back to tie the set at 18-18 and eventually took a 21-19 lead before the Gladiators ended on a 6-2 run.
Elk Rapids trailed just once in the fourth set, going down 1-0.
But the Elks rattled off six straight points and avoided the pitfall that tripped them up in the third set.
The Elks had contributions across the board from Bri Roberts (16 kills, five aces, five blocks, 23 digs) who won’t return, Wirtz (seven kills, two aces, 11 digs) who graduated, Reasoner (five kills, two blocks, two digs) who graduated, Knight (four kills, seven digs) who graduated, Jacobs (three kills, two blocks) who graduated, Molby (three kills, seven blocks) who graduated, LaPointe (two aces, three digs) who graduated, and Mischel (one ace, 33 serve receptions, 29 digs) who graduated. Ryleigh Yocom had one ace, two blocks, 13 digs and 36 assists in the championship win.
Last year was only the Elks’ second appearance in the regional finals in the last 12 years and their longest run since 2017 when they fell to Houghton Lake 3-1 in the regional championship match.
“It’s going to be a young team,” Gorno said. “All of that excitement about a district championship and seven returning players, we might be starting back at square one.”
And square one means one lone senior in Ryleigh. Gorno said the elder Yocom will continue as setter after doing a “phenomenal job” last season.
“She will do magnificent this year,” Gorno said of Ryleigh. “And the great thing is that Haleigh got quite a bit of experience and playing time at the same position as Bri Roberts, so I feel that she learned quite a bit and should do well.”
The crop of freshmen look promising Gorno said, adding that most have done a lot of work in the offseason to get better and compete at a high level.
“A lot of them came to open gym on Sundays and participated in the team camp in Leland and at the Aquinas summer tournament, so I’m very impressed with the youngsters coming up,” she said. “They have some big shoes to fill, but we’ll see what happens.”
Haleigh is looking forward to the younger crew getting a shot at varsity.
“I was only a freshman last year, so a lot of the people I’ve been playing with throughout middle school are going to be playing with me this year, and I’m excited about that,” she said. “They have some good talent.”
Ryleigh said 2022 is going to be different with the incredible amount of turnover on the roster. But she is ready to step up and be the veteran leader the Elks will need if they are to get back to the level they were at just a year ago.
“I was with those people for a few years, and this is a brand new team for me,” she said. “But I’ll be the only one leaving this year, so hopefully, this team will be together for a few years. I want us to become strong together, and I think we’ll have a great year.”
The importance of building that team chemistry is not something Ryleigh is overlooking. She knows communication as well as bonding on and off the court is what brings a team together and brings them success.
“It is mainly communicating and trusting each other,” Ryleigh said.
That is something Ryleigh and Haleigh have been doing for a long time as sisters. But they admitted there was some trepidation before last season when they knew they would be playing on the same team together.
“We were kind of like, ‘Oh no, we’re going to fight a lot.’ But it was actually really nice having a sister on the team because I could always count on her,” Ryleigh said. “If I wasn’t having a good set, she’d be there to come in and help out — and the same goes the other way.”
The two have gotten even closer playing sports together. They also play softball for the Elks.
“Going to practices every day and playing together and making each other better, that definitely made our relationship stronger,” Haleigh said.
And being there for each other was a two-way street.
“I didn’t get a lot of playing time last year — or at least as much as I wanted — but Ryleigh always kept me up whenever I’d get upset,” Haleigh said. “And if I messed up or had a bad game, she’d always talk to me on the ride home and cheer me up when I’m down.”
Gorno has had siblings on her team before, and she said it is always interesting watching how they navigate being sisters and being teammates.
“For the most part, they get along pretty well,” Gorno said. “They still have their sibling rivalry or quarrels; but when they step on the court, they have been all business — and whatever seems to have been bugging them during the day stays off the court.”
When asked the uncomfortable question of if they like each other, it was clear the two sisters are as much friends as they are siblings.
“We always laugh with each other and goof around a lot,” Haleigh said. “And it stays the same at practices and games; but when we need to be serious, we can be and we are.”
A common love for volleyball only strengthened their relationship.
“We’d always watch our older sisters play, and we’ve always dreamed of playing on the court together,” Ryleigh said. “Once we got into high school, we were both so excited to finally play with each other.”
Haleigh remembers being excited in middle school about getting to high school and playing with her older sister.
“I would always go to Ryleigh’s games and watch her play, and I was just so excited to play with people who were good and at a higher level of competition,” Haleigh said. “Playing with Ryleigh and my older sisters when I was younger got me really excited for high school.”
This will be the final year they get to play together, so they are both intent on making the most of it.
“I’m really sad to leave, but I know that once I leave, Haleigh will definitely fill in my spot pretty well as a leader,” Ryleigh said. “I’m sure it will be OK when I leave, but it’s definitely really upsetting knowing that the end is coming.”
Haleigh knows her big sister will make sure the Elks do their absolute best in the 2022 season.
“Ryleigh is going to make a big difference,” Haleigh said. “Hopefully I will do as well as her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.