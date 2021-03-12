KINGSLEY — Rob Flaska was silent in the halftime locker room.
It was not because his team was up two points in a close game with Kingsley that held major Northwest conference implications, rather Flaska lost his voice at the end of the first quarter because he was that into the game.
“At halftime he was writing on the board trying to communicate with us,” Glen Lake senior Finn Hogan said. “Everyone was laughing.”
Whatever Flaska wrote, it clearly resonated with the Lakers.
Glen Lake held Kingsley to one basket the first 13 minutes of the second half and won 46-32 on the road to throw yet another wrench in the Northwest conference standings. The Lakers (10-3, 9-2 NWC) snapped Kingsley’s eight game win streak to move into first place by themselves, needing to win one more game to clinch a share of the league title and two to win outright.
Kingsley (8-4, 8-2) still has a path to a share of the NWC title. The Stags now need beat Frankfort and Onekama and have Glen Lake lose one of their remaining two games with Suttons Bay and Leland. Frankfort (9-5, 7-3) would then have four conference losses to force a tie between Kingsley and Glen Lake.
“We want to win it alone,” said Glen Lake assistant coach Todd Hazelton, who spoke after the game in place of a voiceless Flaska. “We’re gonna go after those games.”
Kingsley coach Jason Stewart said it’s nice for a team to be able to control their own destiny, but it doesn’t always work out that way.
“I told them ‘We had goals.’ Goal was let’s compete for the Northwest conference, and we put ourselves in a position to do that,” Stewart said. “I also told them, ‘you’ve seen what the Northwest conferences is like this year.’ You just never know what’s gonna happen.
“Our next game is Frankfort. We’re going to play as hard as they can and let the chips fall where they may.”
Kingsley made Glen Lake, who tied a season high in scoring at 65 against Buckley Thursday, fight for every basket from start of the game.
Stags junior Evan Douglass took the first lead of the night on an opening triple, then Finn Hogan dunked to take the lead back and Beau LaTulip tied it with a step back 3-pointer.
The score was tied — at eight.
“That’s kind how it was in the first game,” Hogan said, referencing when Kingsley beat Glen Lake 38-37 earlier in March for its first matchup. “They kind of play a slow pace offense and like to get their shots and stuff like that. That’s part of the game. We were coming in expecting it. We try to pick it up when we get the ball and keep it moving like we like it.”
The two teams exchanged the lead five times as the second quarter got off to a start, all on seven swishes of the basket. Glen Lake senior Jon Popp hit a jump shot to go up 14-13 and the Lakers never lost the lead again. Kingsley tied the game at 20 but Popp drained the go-ahead bucket again as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Glen Lake opened the third quarter on a eight point run and soon found itself up double digits. Kingsley senior Will Whims’ bucket was the only make from the field the entire stanza and for the first five minutes of the third quarter — though the Stags did score five points off free throws during that stretch.
“I feel like we struggled (in the first half) with our outside shooting and just our scoring in general,” Hogan said. “Defense has been a big part of our game where we dominate on the court. We stepped up. That’s where we do our best stuff. Everyone played phenomenal defense we shut down their shooters in the second half and we’re able to keep them off boards as well.”
Beau LaTulip and Brett Peterson scored for Kingsley in the fourth quarter, but the Stags never managed to claw out of its 10 point deficit.
LaTulip finished as Kingsley’s leading scorer with eight and no other Stag had more than five points. Luke Hazelton led Glen Lake with 10. Popp and Hogan had eight.
“We were patient, we were smart, we passed the ball around to get really good shots,” Todd Hazelton said. “I think our basketball IQ was real high tonight.”
Stewart said a lot of the shots Kingsley made during its eight game win streak just didn’t fall Friday night.
“We held a really good basketball team to 46 points,” Stewart said. “We executed defensively and got the guys that we wanted to take shots. Give Glen Lake kids credit, they hit shots tonight. The kids that, you know, generally aren’t doing a lot of scoring hit big ones when they needed to.”
Glen Lake travels to Suttons Bay, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Kingsley hosts Frankfort Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. as well.