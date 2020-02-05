TRAVERSE CITY — Kolin Endres isn’t really a trailblazer.
Just a blazer.
The hard-throwing Traverse City St. Francis right-handed pitcher follows two former teammates to Hillsdale College, signing his national letter-of-intent Wednesday to play for the Chargers alongside ex-Gladiators Danny Passinault and Cooper Peterson.
Endres, who also looked at Aquinas College and Lawrence Tech before deciding upon Division II Hillsdale, said he didn’t want to go out of state and that the allure of being reunited with two teammates played a role.
“They’re all relatively close so then you want to go far away from the start,” said Endres, who has a 4.20 grade-point average and plans to major in business. “One was the size, because I like the small school mood. It’s easy to get to classes and stuff, and plus having two of my former teammates go there and just tell me how much they love it all the time just makes me comfortable.”
Peterson saw some time behind the dish at Hillsdale, appearing in 14 games with five starts. He had two doubles in a series against Findlay and a triple against Davenport. Passinault goes into his freshman season looking for playing time in the Chargers’ outfield.
Endres said the two gushed about the school and eagerly recruited him to come join them at Hillsdale, a school 18 miles from the Ohio border where he’ll be whistling pitches to his old catcher again.
Prep Baseball Report noted “Hillsdale brings in arms that can make an immediate impact” with its four-pitcher class of Livonia Stevenson’s Nathan Waligora, Daly Skees of Indiana, Grosse Pointe North left-hander Joseph Tedesco and Endres.
“I always enjoy talking about Kolin. He’s been a sure-fire college prospect for a long time,” St. Francis assistant baseball coach Mike Muzljakovich said at the signing. “He’s a rare kid. He’s a better kid than an athlete, and he’s a tremendous athlete.”
The 6-foot-3, 198-pound starting quarterback also led St. Francis to an 8-4 record in football, including a trip to regionals in the postseason.
The Gladiators right-handed pitcher’s fastball sits at 87 mph and Endres enters the 2020 season as the team’s ace for the second straight year.
He won 90 percent of his 2019 decisions with a 9-1 record. The junior struck out 77 hitters in 54 innings and finished with a sub-1.00 earned-run average (0.91). He also helped the Glads at the plate, hitting .363, driving in 19 runs and scoring 18.
Endres looks to build on those number this year, where he’ll be counted on to play an even bigger role on a fairly young TCSF squad.
“Just finishing up my high school career with a bang, hopefully,” Endres said. “We have a lot of new people. We only have three seniors this year, so it’s going to be a lot of inexperience in the field and in the batting order, so we’ll see.”
Luke Kleinrichert and Pete Smith are the other seniors back as the Glads lost seven starters to graduation, including Passinault.
