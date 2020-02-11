Seven area ski teams have earned a trip to Harbor Springs for the alpine skiing state finals on Feb. 24.
Petoskey and Cadillac will be sending both of their girls and boys teams to state. Others with one team are Traverse City West boys, Great North Alpine boys and Traverse City Central girls.
Athletes from Gaylord, Glen Lake, Charlevoix, Benzie Central, Boyne City and Onekama will all be represented at their respective state meets as well.
TC Central girls and both Petoskey teams took first place in their regionals. Both of Cadillac’s teams placed second.
TC Central girls posted the lowest score of any team at 54.5. It had five athletes finish in the top-10 of the giant slalom with Maddy Cox, Elizabeth Saunders, Lily Kuberski, Sarah Beattie and Elle Craven.
Tripp Thomas from Petoskey and Reagan Olli from Gaylord each posted the top time in their respective runs of the slalom. Thomas raced for a time of 1:06.43 and Olli raced for a time of 1:08.04.
At least one area athlete placed at least in the top-4 of every regional.
TC West and TC Central will compete in the Division 1 final at Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs. Petoskey, Cadillac and individuals qualifiers from Division 2 schools will compete at Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs as well.
MHSAA Regionals
at Cannonsburg
Boys team state qualifiers: 1. Marquette 40; 2. TC West 74; 3. Big Rapids/Grand Haven 122.
Girls team state qualifiers: 1. TC Central 54.5; 2. Marquette 61.5; 3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 112.
Area qualifiers (top-10)
Boys giant slalom: 2. Aiden Lewandowski (TCW), 50.23; 4. Gus Dutmers (TCC), 51.85; 7. Ben Lober (TCW) 52.04.
Boys slalom: 3. Gus Dutmers (TCC), 1:02.85; 4. Andy Hill (TCW), 1:02.91; 5. Luke Wiersema (TCW), 1:04.38; 9. Remy Schulz (TCW), 1:05.56.
Girls giant slalom: 2. Ava Warren (TCW), 50.00; 3. Maddy Cox (TCC), 50.24; 5. Elizabeth Saunders (TCC), 50.44; 8. Lily Kuberski (TCC), 51.19; 9. Sarah Beattie (TCC), 51.35; 10. Elle Craven (TCC), 51.52.
Girls slalom: 3. Ava Warren (TCW), 1:03.47; 4. Elizabeth Saunders (TCC), 1:03.54; 5. Emma Ranger (TCC), 1:03.62; 8. Maddy Cox (TCC), 1:05.10.
at Schuss Mountain
Boys team state qualifiers: 1. Petoskey 67; 2. Great Northern Alpine 86; 3. Harbor Springs 89.
Girls team state qualifiers: 1. Petoskey 79; 2. Harbor Springs 82; 3. Houghton 101.
Area qualifiers
Boys giant slalom: 3. Tripp Thomas (PET), 49.84; 4. Anders McCarthy (PET), 49.91; 5. Jimmy Flom (PET), 50.07; 6. Quincy Thayer (BEN), 50.80; 7. Andrew Pershinske (GL), 51.21; 9. Shane Pilate (GNA), 51.41; 10. Nolan Walkerdine (PET), 51.42.
Boys slalom: 1. Tripp Thomas (PET), 1:06:43; 2. Cooper Kerkhof (GNA), 1:09.42; 3. Andrew Pershinske (GL) 1:09.42; 4. Connor Abraham (GYD), 1:09.97; 6. Ayden Ferris (GNA), 1:10.99; 7. Sully Husband (GNA), 1:11.36; 10. Nolan Walkerdine (PET), 1:14.15; 12. Jack Snyder (CHX), 1:15.86.
Girls giant slalom: 2. Reagan Olli (GYD), 51.85; 4. Lauren Rothman (PET), 52.83; 6. Liesl Stellin (GNA), 53.06; 7. Marina Ascione (GNA), 53.97; 8. Taylor Stockwell (BC), 54.43; 9. Cassidy Whiterer (PET), 54.65; 10. Anna Armstrong (PET), 54.98.
Girls slalom: 1. Reagan Olli (GYD), 1:08.04; 6. Liesl Stellin (GNA), 1:13.64; 7. Cassidy Whitener (PET), 1:15.62; 8. Kate Klinger (CHX), 1:14.81; 9. Marina Ascione (GNA), 1:15.43; 10. Marhle Sidall (GL), 1:16.09.
at Caberfae
Boys team state qual- ifiers: 1. East Grand Rapids 94; 2. Cadillac 97; 3. Grand Rapids Christian 106.
Girls team state qualifiers: 1. East Grand Rapids 73; 2. Cadillac 94.5; 3. Grand Rapids Northview 171.5.
Area qualifiers
Boys giant slalom: 3. Kylar Thomas (ONEK), 49.21; 9. Elliot Lavigne (CAD), 50.59.
Boys slalom: 3. Ben Meyer (CAD), 1:01.67; 10. Kylar Thomas (ONEK), 1:02.95.
Girls giant slalom: 4. Emilee Houk (CAD), 49.55; 6. Georgette Sake (CAD), 50.97; 8. Libbey Lloyd (CAD), 53.02.
Girls slalom: 4. Emilee Houk (CAD), 1:00.93; 10. Michayla Bell (ONEK), 1:03.57.
