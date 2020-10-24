MAPLE CITY — The Leland Comets know all too well how dangerous Glen Lake soccer and star Henry Plumstead are on offense.
The Comets had to do something different after falling to the Lakers two weeks ago in Saturday’s rescheduled Division 4 District final game at Glen Lake.
Leland head coach Brandon Wheeler decided to play to his team’s strengths and focus on stopping the Lakers offense — tagging senior defender Ryan Howard to mark Plumstead for the entirety of the match.
The lockdown defense held steady as the Comets defeated Glen Lake 2-0 to take the D4 district crown. The match was postponed because of lighting on Thursday and resumed with 25 minutes to play in the first half.
The win marks the 12th shutout of the year for the Comets backline, who have allowed only 14 goals all season.
“Defense has been our secret sauce this year,” Wheeler said. “We got to look at a little bit of film from the other night and make some adjustments that I think made a difference, especially defensively. Defense has been number one this year.”
The key was stopping the high-scoring Lakers offense, which saw Plumstead average 2.5 goals per game.
Glen Lake netted 93 goals this season. Leland is the only team to blank the Lakers this season, also winning 5-0 Sept. 23.
“It was a little scary for me, because I am not used to man marking anyone. I’m just used to shifting,” Howard said. “I’m getting used to it, but I know that I have JJ (Popp) behind me. If I mess up he has my cover.”
Howard and Popp played the Lakers’ junior striker tightly all evening and Glen lake head coach Jared Boynton said the Comets knew what to prepare for ahead of time.
“They knew what we liked to do and they locked it down,” Boynton said. “They shut it down very well. They had a guy in front and a guy behind, which makes it super hard on Henry.”
The teams fought to what Boynton called a “stalemate” throughout the first half, playing much of the game near midfield with few scoring chances reaching the net.
It wasn’t until the 59th minute the Comets would break the tie and be on their way to another district crown.
Jayden Holston found the back of the net off a Popp assist off a corner kick. Popp headed the ball into the air in front of the net before Holston’s foot connected for a blip over the keeper’s head.
The only other goal would come from senior Wyatt Sirrine, who blasted a laser from nearly 100 feet to the top right corner of the net with 8:18 to play.
“We’ve talked about how we are not as good of a team as we used to be but we have to grind it out,” Howard said. “We are trying to be very gritty, grind out as many goals as possible and protect the net. I know all us seniors want to get there and get another ring on our fingers.”
The Comets (13-4-2) move on to face Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (11-5-1) in a regional matchup that’s occurred each of the last three seasons. The Comets beat the Warriors 3-0 Oct. 2.
Glen Lake (15-5-1) will lose only two seniors, Jacob Dezelski and Alex Loeffler, and return seven juniors. five freshmen and its sophomore goalkeeper Tucker Brown.
“I think we are hopeful for the future,” Boynton said. “Our core guys are juniors and our goalkeeper is a sophomore, we will get to keep all those guys around. Hopefully we get over that Leland hump.”
