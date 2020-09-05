TRAVERSE CITY — The Titans motto is ‘set pieces win games’ for a reason.
When it came to Traverse City West and the state tournament, the team that had more set piece goals won. That tournament started with a win over Saginaw Heritage and ended with a loss in double overtime of the state championship.
“It didn’t take a lot of proving to them that set pieces are by far the most important thing to happen,” TC West coach Matt Griesinger said.
With a corner kick and a penalty kick, TC West continued to capitalize on other teams’ mistakes with a 3-0 victory over Heritage Saturday to finish off their Labor Day tournament 2-0-1 and improve to 5-1-1 on the season.
“I thought they (Heritage) were organized, I thought Heritage knew what they were doing in terms of their shape,” Griesinger said. “They ran a good corner kick play against us.”
Finn Durbin put the Titans on the board 24 minutes into the game as the Titans dominated possession throughout the first half.
Collin Blackport served a corner kick two minutes after the start of the second half to Josh Hirschenberger for the Titans second score of the game.
It marked the seventh set piece goal for the Titans this season in as many games.
The Titans hold a plus-3 differential on set pieces, allowing four and scoring seven.
Blackport earned a penalty kick four minutes later, beating the Hawks’ goalkeeper down the middle for the Titans third goal of the game.
Josh Reece made four saves and Aidan Rapin added two more in 12 minutes as a substitute to combine for the shutout.
Ross Gibson, head coach of Heritage, said the team made the same mistakes last week when they lost 5-0 to Traverse City Central. Saturday was just the Hawks second game of the season, yet to score a goal in either contest.
“We have to sharpen up on set plays and little mistakes because I think we were in it in open play but it was just mistakes, so just got to brush up on being a bit sharp,” Gibson said.
TC West and Saginaw Heritage took the field with masks under guidance from field officials and coaches. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order No. 176, which allows for organized sports statewide, also mandates athletes to wear a facial covering to limit the spread of COVID-19 except while swimming.
Ther MHSAA, according to Director of Broadcast Properties John Johnson, is seeking an interpretation of the executive order to communicate to its member schools when it receives it.
Until then, however, Athletic Directors and the game’s officials told the coaches to try and have their players wear the masks during the game as much as possible.
Roughly three minutes in, several of the players’ masks fell as they ran around the field. Both goalkeepers appeared to wear masks the whole game.
Griesinger felt it was possible to wear a mask and still be able to play soccer.
“You can play soccer in the snow, you can play soccer in the rain,” Griesinger said. “If a piece of fabric is going to be the difference between me saying, ‘Yes, I’m going to play,’ or ‘No,’ that goes back to the toughness piece.
“I’m not saying that it’s ideal, but if that’s the only way to play soccer in Michigan is to have fabric on your face, then we’ll have a fabric on our face and we’ll go try to score.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.