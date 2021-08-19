LAKE CITY — Organizers say it’s really the food that draws teams to the five-team Lake City preseason football scrimmage.
An annual event, players and coaches from the teams that play are well fed from a spread that includes all-you-can-eat pulled pork, beans, barbecue, brownies, cookies and Gatorade. The food is donated from local businesses and community members.
It all means it’s football season again, northern Michigan.
Numerous teams tuned up in area scrimmages as close as Kingsley and as far as Mio. In one instance Traverse City Central (Division 2 semifinalist) scrimmaged Traverse City St. Francis (Division 7 runner-up) in Mt. Pleasant — a rare matchup of two TC schools with drastically different enrollment classes.
Scrimmages across the state didn’t happen last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They typically last 30 minutes with a set number of plays on offense and a set number on defense.
Only half of the field is used, so four teams can play at once and rotate to see multiple formations and schemes. Coaches and assistants typically coach on the field, and referees aren’t there to stop the game.
Lake City coach Kyle Smith said the kids love the fact that they don’t have to travel to play so many teams.
“It’s just nice having schools from all over the area, all over the state coming in,” Smith said. “We’ve got Howard City Tri-County coming in. They’re a Class B school and it gives a look on big, physical kids.”
Trojans junior quarterback Sam Barron said all 22 players put it out on the field Thursday.
“This is big for us,” Barron said. “We really haven’t gone up against a team in a long time and I think everyone is eager to get out there, get physical and get at it.”
Manton coach Eric Salani said his team improved as the day went on.
“Each session we got better,” said Salani, who coached a team that went 1-6 last year and scrimmaged against Kingsley, Harrison and Manistee.
A junior varsity scrimmage followed for the invited schools at Kingsley’s jamboree, but Manton was the only no-show after deciding to not field a JV team this year. To avoid having 11 varsity players playing both sides every play, the Rangers merged teams.
Johannesburg-Lewiston coach Joe Smokevitch said several teams are in the same situation — and he’s seeing the effects in his own program. Four teams have canceled games against Joburg’s JV team so far.
Mancelona and Elk Rapids have both dropped JV.
“I talked with Breckenridge’s coach, they were a state final team three years ago, and they have five JV kids,” Smokevitch said. “I don’t think it’s COVID myself, I think kids are working and making $16 to $17 an hour and it’s much easier to do that.”
Kingsley coach Tim Wooer said for the hosting Stags, “It was ugly” on the field Thursday.
“I just thought we played sloppy,” Wooer said. “I think when you lose the amount of quality seniors that you lose in a class like we did, even though we return a bunch of kids, I think there’s a feeling out process that takes place and we’ve got to find our way.”
In its first series at a scrimmage at Glen Lake, the East Jordan defense looked solid — especially against the run — after hosting a playoff game against Gwinn last year. Glen Lake, back under head coach Jerry Angers, was able to throw on them with bigger receivers.
McBain’s defense looked good with a few stops against North Muskegon. One blown coverage resulted in a long Norse touchdown pass over the middle.
Scrimmages continue Friday.
Manistee Catholic hosts five eight-man teams Friday at 3 p.m. — Suttons Bay, Brethren, Wyoming Tri Unity and Portland St. Patrick. Mesick, Pellston and Rudyard travel to Pickford at 10 a.m.
In 11-player football, Charlevoix travels to Cheboygan at noon.