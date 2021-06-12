TRAVERSE CITY — Believe it or not, Traverse City’s two youngest PGA professionals haven’t been paired in competitive round of golf since high school.
But both Alex Scott and Winton Munch said they wouldn’t be surprised if that ends up happening at some point during this year’s Michigan Open, which starts Monday.
Munch, a 26-year-old Traverse City Central grad, and Scott, a 24-year-old Traverse City West grad, both enter the 104th Michigan Open red hot in professional play.
The two lead a pack of TC-area golfers who are competing for the title in the 72-hole championship that runs through Thursday at Grand Traverse Resort’s The Bear. The purse is still being determined and will be announced during tournament week.
Scott finished runner-up last year with a four-round score of 281 (72-74-65-70). Munch tied for eighth, shooting 287 (77-73-72-65).
In a five week stretch this spring, Scott made it into two Korn Ferry Monday qualifiers and missed two others by one shot. He also tied for fifth in a U.S. Open Local qualifier in May to advance to sectionals.
He was the second alternate for this weekend’s PGA Tour Latinoamérica event in Fort Lauderdale. A golfer dropped out Tuesday, so Scott hopped on a flight out to Miami only to spend Wednesday and Thursday waiting to see if another golfer would withdraw. He didn’t end up playing.
“My game has just been getting better every year,” said Scott, a Grand Valley State alumni.
Scott said he feels comfortable on The Bear — a Jack Nicklaus-designed course many would consider tough. He worked at The Bear in high school and played it several times since.
“The first time you see it, if you don’t play well, it tends to rest uneasy with some people,” Scott said. “I’ve played it so many times that I’m kind of over some of that.”
As for Munch, who golfed at Hope College, he’ll be competing in Traverse City after missing cut at the U.S. Open Sectional in Springfield, Ohio. He won his U.S. Open Local in Florida.
Munch played the West Florida Pro Tour and the Florida Elite Pro Tour. He’s been going to Monday qualifiers for the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. Though he hasn’t got in on any yet, Munch said he’s been close. The last time he said he’s played competitively in Michigan was last year’s Open in September.
“I’ve been playing really good golf these last six months,” Munch said. “Getting on a hot streak quickly in the first couple rounds and then finishing it off to compete and win the Open this year is definitely on my list of goals.”
Munch is set to play in the Korn Ferry Q School in August, which is for players that don’t have membership with any PGA Developmental Tour. The light at the end of a four-stage gauntlet of golf is tour membership, should he advance to the final stage.
“Honestly, the strategy to getting around that golf course is very similar to the way I used to play it when I was in high school,” Munch said of The Bear. “Last year’s final round was a big confidence booster — when that golf course isn’t as scary as it looks sometimes when it’s windy and gusty and the weather looks kind of crazy.”
Six-time champion Scott Hebert (TC), Mark Hill (TC) and Robert Diroff (Petoskey) are the three other local professionals set to compete in the field of 156. Amateur entrants from the area include Thomas Hursey (Suttons Bay), Jim Carpenter Jr. (Gaylord), Hunter Mires (TC), Bryan Hase (Interlochen), Patrick Colburn (TC) and Joe Van Antwerp (TC).
Traverse City native Randy Hutchinson, the 2011 Open champ and a former Korn Ferry tour player, is not competing this year. He tied for 35th last year.
Also returning are defending champ Brett White (Caledonia), 2019 champ Eric Lilleboe (Okemos), 2017 winner Matt Thompson (Jonesville), 2016 champ Jeff Bronkema (Caledonia), 2015 champion Jeff Cuzzort (Grosse Ile), 2012 winner Barrett Kelpin (Kalamazoo), 2007 champ Andrew Ruthkoski (Muskegon), 2003 champion Bob Ackerman (West Bloomfield), 1990 victor Joshua Proben (Redford), 1989 winner Barry Redmond (Chelsea) and 1986 champ Tim Matthews (Scotts).
Hebert won the open in 1997, four straight years from 1999 to 2002, and 2006.
In early December of this past year, Hebert underwent successful open heart surgery to tend to a congenital heart disease. Five months later, Hebert was back on the course competing at the PGA Senior Championship in Oklahoma, but missed the cut.
Hebert, the course professional at Traverse City Golf & Country Club, is Scott’s swing coach. The two tee off at the exact same time, but on different holes.
“I think the weather that we’ve been having lately makes the golf course play its best,” Hebert said. “That golf course was designed for the ball to be a little bouncy — which also favors me a little bit.”
The first tee times Monday are 8 a.m.
There’s also still a three spot qualifier for the tournament Saturday at Traverse City Golf & Country Club. The top three golfers who qualify from that tournament get the last tee time of the tournament at 2:36 p.m.