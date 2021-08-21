ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Cam Schuelke pitched another postseason gem, and the Traverse City Pit Spitters clinched their second Northwoods League Championship in two full seasons of existing as a franchise.
The Pit Spitters defeated the St. Cloud Rox 9-3 late Friday night on the road in the finale of the NWL’s Summer Collegiate World Series. The Rox finished the regular season with the best record in the league at 50-18 but went through two different pitchers by the fifth inning as TC took a convincing lead.
Schuelke (W, 6-0) threw for six innings with three hits and three earned runs. He finished the regular season with an ERA of 0.68 to earn NWL Pitcher of the Year honors.
League-wide playoffs weren’t held for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Traverse City won the 2019 title behind a bullpen that featured three players eventually picked in the MLB draft.
No team has repeated as NWL champions before. St. Cloud won in 2017.
The game was in delay because of a tornado warning followed by a severe thunderstorm warning. Winds blew out to left field at 12 miles per hour throughout the night with an intermittent drizzle.
The Rox scored first in the bottom of the second inning, and Traverse City responded with four runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Zeb Roos and Christian Faust drove in runs scored by Evan Mayday and Trey Yunger to take a 2-1 lead.
Yunger and Chris Monroe hit RBI singles to score runs three and four, and TC added two more in the sixth on an two-RBI single from Mayday.
St. Cloud started a rally as Schuelke left in the bottom of the seventh. Schuelke walked Pater Abinanti and Brice Matthews to force Pat Hohlfeld onto the mound in relief with no outs. He allowed two runs, but the Spitters got out of the jam and responded with three insurance runs at the top of the eighth.
The Rox pitched their sixth pitcher to start the ninth. All allowed at least a hit Friday night.
Hohlfeld threw a scoreless eighth, Joe Beuckelaere closed the ninth, and the celebration began.
Traverse City’s road to title No. 2 wasn’t easy.
The Pit Spitters lost a late season race with the Kokomo Jackrabbits for home field advantage in the Great Lakes East sub-division playoffs. The team opened the playoffs with a 9-2 win at home over Kokomo on Sunday, but then the Pit Spitters faced elimination on the road after falling to the Rabbits 3-0 in Monday’s Game 2.
With game three tied at six going into the ninth inning, Traverse City took a three-run lead and held on to win the game 9-6 and the series 2-1.
The bullpen stayed fresh as the Spitters took the Great Lakes Division title in a single game win over the Madison Mallards. Joe Horoszko pitched a full nine innings Wednesday with 106 pitches. That gave enough rest to throw Schuelke on Friday night against St. Cloud.
Schuelke, Hohlfeld and Buekeleare held the Rox to five hits.