TRAVERSE CITY — Using one word, Cam Schuelke described his pitching style as “unorthodox.”
It doesn’t take long to see why.
Schuelke — the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year — showed off his arsenal of pitches and led the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a 9-2 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Sunday afternoon in the divisional round of the NWL playoffs at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Traverse City (43-29) takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and heads to Kokomo for games two and three, if necessary. Kokomo (45-28) holds home field advantage after finishing the regular season with the better record overall.
Schuelke (W, 5-0) threw 6.1 innings with four hits and two earned runs. He started off in a jam with runners on first and second and no outs and allowed a run on to score on a fielder’s choice. The Spitters went into the bottom of the first down 1-0 but rallied quickly on a Chris Monroe RBI double. Schuelke held the Rabbits scoreless the next five frames while Traverse City piled on the runs.
Central Michigan junior Mario Camilletti extended Traverse City’s lead to 4-1 with a 402-foot homer to right center.
“I just wanted to come out and attack these guys,” Schuelke said. “I knew I could rely on my defense. They’ve played great all year. So I was just trying to get weak contact.”
Schuelke, who finished the regular season with an Earned Run Average of 0.68, was consistently hitting 85 to 87 miles per hour on his fastball. He almost maintained that velocity when he chose to throw sidearm, reaching 82 mph on average.
“I do things a little differently. It’s almost like facing two different pitchers with the overhand and sidearm,” Schuelke said. “My fastball from the side drops, the overhand just kind of runs. Curveball, it’s more like a slider action from the side where it’s more 12-6 from the top.”
Schuelke said he was never able to overpower guys, which is what inspired him to learn different pitches.
The Northwoods University redshirt freshman who transferred from Florida Gulf Coast said his goals are to work his velocity into the 90s and eventually get drafted.
“I’ve had hitters across the league tell me how hard it is to hit off of him,” Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “He’s not the hardest throwing guy in the league, but his ability to hit spots and change speeds, it really makes it difficult for hitters. They’ve definitely mentioned that throughout the summer.”
Jackrabbits right fielder Jakob Marse had the team’s only two-hit day, with both a leadoff double and a single. Camden Vasquez and Adam Crampton were the only others to manage a hit.
Kokomo heads home having used two arms in Ryan Fleming (L, 2-2) and Hunter Treece. Fleming went seven innings and Treece pitched the eighth.
“We don’t have as many arms as we would have hoped to have coming in, that’s why we had to extend Fleming a little bit,” Jackrabbits manager Hayden Carter said.
The Rabbits rotation turns to Steven Silvas, a redshirt junior from Chico State.
Silvas holds a 2.42 ERA from six outings and 22.1 innings. Carter said he’s thrown between 88 and 91 miles per hour.
“If he’s in the zone, he’s one of the better pitchers in the league from a stuff standpoint,” Carter said. “He’s only gotten better since he’s gotten here. If he can continue what he’s been doing the last couple of weeks and his last couple starts, we’ll be in a good position to at least be in a game. I’m expecting more of the same from him.”
The series returns to Kokomo Monday at 6:35 p.m.