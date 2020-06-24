TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central boys basketball coach Travis Schuba accepted an assistant job at Division 2 Davenport University.
Schuba led the Trojans to a 42-21 record in three seasons at the helm, and had Central set to play Marquette for the district championship when the season season was canceled in March because of the coronavirus.
Schuba takes over as Davenport's top assistant coach on the women's basketball team.
"It's mixed emotions," Schuba said Wednesday night. "Telling the boys here tonight, I was choking up a bit, tears were flowing."
Schuba's Trojans posted a 19-3 record last season and shared the Big North Conference title the last two years — in 2019-20 with Cadillac, and in 2018-19 with Petoskey. TC Central put up a 20-10 BNC record in Schuba's three seasons.
"It was a decision that was extremely tough, but one that my family and I felt was important to reach my goal of being a college head coach," Schuba said. "The turnaround we had here in the last three years meant a lot to me. I'll always be a Trojan."
Davenport women's head coach Rick Albro coached Schuba's older brother Chuck at Aquinas College.
The Panthers' roster currently has Kalkaska alum Kenzie Wilkinson on the roster, and Cadillac star Makenna Bryant in its 2020 recruiting class.
"Having familiar faces from around here, from (Wilkinson) to Bryant, will bring some Up North toughness," Schuba said.
Schuba starred at Kalkaska in high school from 2007-10, then at Madonna University (2010-14) before playing for the Washington Generals for a season. He accepted the head coaching job at Kingsley in the summer of 2017, but left for the TC Central job less than two months later without having coached a game for the Stags.
Schuba ranks fourth all-time at Madonna with 1,673 points in 126 career games. He is also the school's career leader in 3-pointer made (399), attempted (942) and percentage (.424), earning All-Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference three times and won the inaugural NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam 3-Point Contest in 2014. He also played baseball for the Crusaders.
“While we hate to lose a great coach, we are grateful for his impact on Trojan athletics and his team, and we are incredibly proud to have been a part of his professional progression as he takes on a collegiate level position,” TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said. “Coach Schuba’s imprint on our boys basketball program will continue long into the future.”
