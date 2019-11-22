TRAVERSE CITY — The hockey season kicked off in a grand way Friday for Traverse City West. The Titans shut out state power Northville 2-0 at Howe Arena in Traverse City.
“It was exciting,” West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “It was a really fun game to coach. I think it might be the first time we ever beat them.”
Michael Schermerhorn scored unassisted with 6:50 left to give the Titans a 2-0 lead.
Erich Springstead struck off Tyler Esman and Schermerhorn assists in the second period.
“We just outworked them,” Rintala said. “It was a fun way to start the season.”
Freshman goalie Mason West made 22 saves to earn a shutout in his first varsity start as the Titans outshot Northville 25-22.
TC West (1-0) hosts Farmington United next Friday at Centre Ice Arena.
