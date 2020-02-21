TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West sophomore Sara Schermerhorn forgot one thing after the Titans 36-34 over Traverse City Central.
A pen.
A small group of young fans sprinted toward Schermerhorn with smiles outside the locker room with purple stress balls given out to the TC West student section for the annual coaches vs. cancer game. The student section tossed the balls onto the court as the final buzzer sounded, and the fans must have picked them up in the postgame scrum.
“Can we get your autograph?” One said.
Schermerhorn smiled and was delighted to oblige.
Moments earlier Schermerhorn drained the go-ahead 3-pointer to take a 35-34 lead. In a game that featured seven lead changes, Schermerhorn ended up giving the Titans the most important one — the last one.
With under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schermerhorn and Megan Lautner scored baskets to tie the game at 30 and 32. Central’s Carina Stewart scored to take the lead right back.
The Titans got the ball off a travel call and Schermerhorn was fouled with under a minute to go, making the first of two shots to put the Titans up by two.
With 1.2 seconds to go Darcy Daenzer intercepted the Trojans full-court pass and the celebration began.
“We hit some big shots when we needed them,” West coach Amy Drake said. “We hit enough free throws, we probably could have had a couple more and made it a little bit more of a cushion. That would have been nice, but we put them in when we needed them.”
Stewart was pacing Central the entire night, scoring in every quarter and finishing with 20 points. The Trojans led at the end of the first and third quarters and for a majority of the second half.
“We weren’t able to finish in the lane,” TCC coach Greg Farmer said. “It just kind of wasn’t quite our night.”
Nine different players for the Titans scored. Makada Hisem led with nine points, Schermerhorn had six.
All 14 players for the Titans added something to the night that was bigger than basketball.
Each decided which name of family and friends to etch on the back of the Titans purple jerseys designed specifically for the coaches vs. cancer game. TC Central and its student section alike donned pink.
Standing aside those names on the bench was TC West freshman coach Kelly Looze, who’s a survivor of thyroid cancer.
Looze was the recipient of a seperate gift with a coat reading “coach Kelly” along with signed posters.
“It is a big rivalry but everybody comes together and it’s for one cause,” Looze said. “Everybody’s affected by it. Most girls had multiple names they had to pick between. That just tells you what cancer is all about. It affects us all in a lot of ways.”
Even then, some jerseys featured multiple names, like Ally Jo McKenna’s who read “Nana” and “Papa.” Emily Bohrer’s was in honor of her JV volleyball coach, who’s a survivor.
“We all know multiple people that cancer affected,” Schermerhorn said.
Schermerhorn’s jersey read “Grandpa” in all caps in honor of her’s who lost his battle last year.
“Hopefully we were able to raise some good money for them (The American Cancer Society),” Farmer said. “They do a lot of good things for a lot of good people.”
TC West (6-12, 4-5 BNC) hosts Midland Tuesday. TC Central (5-14, 4-5) hosts Alpena Thursday.
