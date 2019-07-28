MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints (20-7) split their series with the Midland Tribe over the weekend, losing both games on Saturday by scores of 11-4 and 5-2 and sweeping Sunday’s games by scores of 6-5 and 3-1 to finish in second place in the Great Lakes UBL for the second consecutive year.
On Saturday, Saints pitchers couldn’t find the strike zone, fell behind early, and dropped an 11-4 decision. Kirk Myers (3-2) was charged with the loss allowing eight runs in just three innings. Cam Fewless (2-2) took the loss in game two.
The Saints turned the tables on Midland on Sunday, scoring a single run in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up a 6-5 win in the opener and then getting great pitching to take a 3-1 win in the nightcap. Kyle Gorski (4-1) picked up the win in relief of Levi Irish in the first game and gained a save with a scoreless seventh inning in the second game.
Lucas Richardson’s bases loaded infield single drove home the winning run in the first game. Ty Sobczak picked up his sixth win of the year with six innings of one run ball in the nightcap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.