BUCKLEY — Traverse City Christian hung a banner displaying its volleyball team photo in Buckley’s gymnasium Tuesday.
It’s still hanging there.
The Sabres left the banner, since they’ll be heading back Thursday for the Division 4 regional championship game against Midland Calvary Baptist.
On Tuesday, No. 5-ranked TC Christian kept a determined and pesky McBain Northern Michigan Christian in the friend zone with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 semifinal victory in Buckley.
The Sabres’ season theme of “Put them in the friend zone” after Christian let a team hang around that shouldn’t have earlier this year turned into more than a saying when assistant coach Hannah Pohlman had the saying emblazoned on postseason T-shirts.
“We were playing a team at home a few weeks ago, and it was a team that we were kind of letting hang with us more than we wanted to,” said TC Christian senior star Emma Mirabelli, who had a match-high 16 kills. “So we decided that we should break up with them. We should give them some space, that we should no longer lead on this other team that they are going to have a future with us. So time to cut them off and friendzone them.”
The Sabres did that with McBain NMC on Tuesday, pulling out three very close games to advance the furthest the school has gone since a season before coach Katelyn Shaffran started her standout career with the Sabres.
“Since I’ve been a coach, the farthest we’ve gone is regional finals,” TC Christian head coach Katelyn Shaffran said. “So we’re really hoping to cross that barrier and head to the quarterfinals and hopefully make it the farthest the school has gone.”
If the Sabres (42-8-5) beat Midland Calvary on Thursday, they’d head to a quarterfinal at Chippewa Hills next week.
“It’s so exciting because we go from being the tiniest team and underestimated, and we just come out and play so hard and win,” TC Christian senior setter Julianna Brower said. “It’s so exciting. So exciting.”
Comets’ head coach Anna Veldink said the NMC program took a big step in the last year, going from a team struggling to win games to one that won two-thirds of its matches this season. Also staying so close with a top-five opponent gives the team more momentum heading into the 2022 campaign.
“It’s quite an achievement,” Veldink said. “Last season, we hardly won any games, and the girls just worked really hard this year to make sure that we didn’t have that happen again.”
The Comets finish this season 21-10-2, beating Mesick and Forest Area in straight games to win their district in Fife Lake.
Leading NMC for the night were Megan Bennett (eight kills, five blocks, one ace), Paige Ebels (seven kills, 16 digs), Maggie Yount (19 assists, two aces, three blocks) and Sol Pacheco Arencibia (14 digs). The Comets lose Bennett, Yount and Emma Shaarda to graduation.
“We played them early,” Brower said. “We both got a lot better from then until now. We were expecting hard competition, and they brought it.”
Mirabelli led the Sabres with 16 kills and four digs. Julianna Brower added 17 assists, seven digs, three kills and an ace. Brooke Smith pitched in six kills, and Ava Wendel contributed five kills, nine digs and an ace.
“She is very talented, just hitting all angles,” Veldink said of Mirabelli. “We just had to learn to adjust to her arm and adjust to the set that was coming over.”
Brower said a regional title — which would only be the second in program history — would be a huge step for this team to leave its mark on TC Christian history.
“It’s not very predictable for our school to be ranked, especially having one sub,” Brower said. “It’s exhausting, but we’re so ready to continue forward.”
Besides, there’s that banner to pick up Thursday.