LELAND — Lydia Critchfield stepped onto the volleyball court at Leland High School to rousing cheers from the Traverse City Christian student section.
Critchfield picked up the ball, held it in her hands briefly and then served it over the net. Moments later, Emma Mirabelli fired down a monster kill and scored a point for the Sabres against North Bay in the Division 4 district championship match.
Five more times Critchfield picked up the ball, held it and served. And five more times the Sabres scored. The cheers from the student section grew louder each time as TC Christian built its second-set lead from 17-14 to 22-14 en route to a sweep of North Bay.
“She did awesome,” TC Christian head coach Katelyn Shaffran said. “She’s a baller.”
Not only is she awesome and a baller, Critchfield is also an eighth-grader. She played on the JV team during the regular season, but came up to the varsity squad for the postseason and made an impact in the championship win Thursday.
“It was a little nerve-racking, but it gave me a lot of motivation to get my serves in and be smart out there,” Critchfield said. “We’ve worked so hard. The varsity team practicing and playing, they were such a motivation to the JV. It really means a lot to come up to varsity and be a part of their fun.”
The Sabres (41-8-5) knocked off North Bay (12-24) in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16 and 25-6 to win their second district title in three years. The last came in 2019 when they swept Marion.
“It’s surreal,” Mirabelli said. “It feels so good to get through where we are.”
TC Christian got down early in the first two sets, trailing 3-0 and 4-0. Each time, the Sabres battled back to tie and eventually take the lead.
Shaffran said that’s a pattern this season.
“We kind of use it as a joke that we like the challenge,” she said. “It’s happened quite a bit, but they definitely know how to fight back when it happens. You can tell they want it.”
Mirabelli is often the one throwing haymakers while the Sabres fight back. The senior standout ended the night with 21 kills, the last of which put the Sabres on the doorstep of a district crown at 24-6 in the third and deciding set.
Mirabelli isn’t quite sure what accounts for the slow starts, but the Sabres sure know how to finish. TC Christian left no doubt in the third set, jumping out to a 9-2 lead and going on separate scoring streaks of six, eight and five points during the set.
“As soon as we realize what’s happening and who we’re playing, we kick it into gear and pull it out,” Mirabelli said.
North Bay stayed within four or five points after TC Christian took the lead in the first set, but the Sabres pulled away late and scored nine of the last 12 points, which included three kills from Mirabelli. The lead volleyed back and forth in the second set until TC Christian secured it for good at 12-11. Critchfield’s six consecutive service points were crucial in staying ahead.
“They kept it up the whole time and played their game,” Shaffran said.
The Sabres face either Forest Area or McBain Northern Michigan Christian, who play Friday, in the regional tournament opener Tuesday at Buckley High School.
“Endless,” Mirabelli said when asked about the Sabres’ potential. “Sky’s the limit. We’re getting better and better. We’re playing our game. We trust each other so much, and I don’t think there’s anything this team can’t get through and do together.”
On the other side of victory is defeat, and that is where North Bay fell Thursday.
Most of the players and coaches were in tears after the loss, including head coach Beth Stowe who did her best to comfort her players. Stowe held on extra long to Laila Vang, one of her seven seniors along with Lexi Petoskey, Danielle Frank, Lillian Brown, Marissa Kohler, Naaji Anderson and Katie Lint who now leave the program.
“Every year is just as hard. It doesn’t get any easier,” Stowe said. “Our girls played out there, but it just wasn’t enough. That’s always tough at the end, especially when they played so hard.”
Vang had 11 kills, seven digs and an ace. Brown notched three kills and nine digs. Kohler had 10 assists, five digs and a kill.
“I love them. It’s hard to see them all go. It really is,” Stowe said. “They played with a lot of heart.”
Vang knew TC Christian was going to be a difficult team to beat, but she and her teammates went into the match with a positive mindset. Unfortunately, that mindset just didn’t hold, Vang said.
“Us girls, we wanted this game really bad,” she said. “We were ready to play; but once we got on the court, we just overthought it and got into our own heads instead of being in the game.”
Stowe’s first year as head coach was Vang’s first year on varsity. The senior said not making it through districts in their final year together was heartbreaking.
“I hope next year goes differently,” Vang said. “She’ll have amazing players.”