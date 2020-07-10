I still don’t know what football will look like in the fall.
But the Big Ten’s conference-only mandate for football announced Thursday because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 simply creates more problems than solutions.
Critics have argued for years to eliminate “guarantee” games, where a school effectively buys a win by paying an FCS school hundreds of thousands to travel and lose on a better team’s home field. Fans have wanted this gone from the time the college football playoffs were created, as guarantee games have shown to have little to no effect on CFP rankings at the end of the year.
This mandate does fixes a number of those problems.
Just at the wrong time, for the wrong reasons.
The Big Ten basically just used the pandemic as an excuse to move three more weeks of advertising dollars to the Big Ten Network with no reason to change the channel.
Was this about regionality? Absolutely not.
Iowa can’t play Northern Iowa — just an hour-and-a-half bus trip — but it can fly to the East Coast to play Rutgers and Maryland on a chartered flight chock full of team personnel and support staff.
How can one of the country’s largest conferences, by size and geography, claim to offer a solution to regionality if it has 14 teams in 11 different states? Illinois, Michigan and Indiana are the only states in the Big Ten that have two teams in the same conference and state.
That’s 11 different state laws and situations with COVID-19.
If the NCAA really wanted to create a solution for regional college football games, they could easily create pods of Division I teams within the same state and area similar to what the Northwoods League did in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Michigan.
For example, Michigan could play Michigan State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Toledo.
The reason Wisconsin is in there is they’re the only scholarship school in the state. I figure Notre Dame would reject this proposal immediately because of their deal with NBC, but hey, who knows.
You could even sprinkle in games against GLIAC teams for the first few weeks of the season. Think of it as a way to play underclassmen that didn’t get enough reps over the summer before week three kicks in and redshirting conversations become serious.
Travel will limit sports in the fall to some extent. If we have any hopes of playing high school football in northern Michigan, be prepared to travel only within schools in the 17-county Traverse City Economic Recovery Region.
Really, that’s no different than what we’re used to. All of the teams in the Big North Conference are in a county currently under Michigan’s Phase 5 guidelines.
What's certain is we're going to need to be creative if we want to make something happen. If that's baseball in the fall, cool. If that's 7-on-7 football, I'll take it.
I just hope something does happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.