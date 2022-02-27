Sometimes life is like the fourth quarter of an NFL playoff game.
When it’s a close game, a head coach’s job is to manage the clock and get the ball last. Doing so puts the game in their hands, which minimizes the amount of risk they’d need to take to win. It’s what won Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs their divisional game against Buffalo, but it wasn’t the only thing.
It took the Chiefs a glimmer of luck — winning the overtime coin toss. For other teams, that’s been a Cody Parkey double-doink, a blatant officiating no-call, or whatever you call Dak Prescott’s timeout-free run from the 41-yard-line against San Francisco.
Fortunately, the sportswriter in the press box still has a job regardless of the outcome. But lately, with student loans, a 6-year-old dog and a family 365 miles away, I’ve found my position as a journalist much more comparable to the Chiefs in this analogy.
Hopefully, that gives you an idea of why I’ll be leaving the Record-Eagle for a job back home in Chicago outside of daily newspapers. My last day will be Thursday.
I felt like there was a lot left for me to learn after I graduated a semester early from the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk Jayhawk, by the way). What came next, though, was nothing anyone could have ever predicted.
The pandemic turned my job responsibilities topsy-turvy. One day I had an article about Traverse City Central’s district semifinal win over Traverse City West. Then, within a week, I was reporting new cases of COVID-19.
It didn’t turn out to be the end of the world. It meant I earned the pleasure of getting to know more of you and telling more of your stories — which were honestly fascinating. The board members of the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors certainly thought so, awarding me with their prestigious “Rising Star” award for my first year.
Our content management system says I’ve had 782 articles and 1,120 photos published in our newspaper since my first day, Jan. 6, 2020.
While I’ll be the first to admit my high school athleticism wouldn’t have landed me anywhere close to the accolades I’ve written about, I had the honor of making “the first draft of history,” as we call it. Along with your doorstep, our newspaper goes in places like historical societies, online newspaper archives and the Library of Congress.
The last time I was in Chicago, there was a giant billboard advertisement for Traverse City hanging over Morton Salt on the Kennedy Expressway (the busiest road in Illinois).
The next time I drive past it, I won’t picture Traverse City with the voice of Tim Allen on my TV screen telling me about the “mountains of sand” our five-county region has no shortage of — not the ”new sights and sensations,” nor ”the true bounty of nature”.
Instead, I’ll picture genuine people like you, remembering every moment someone worked a little midwestern nice into my world to make life better.
The simple things, like the time a volunteer gave me a scarf at VASA because I was unprepared; the man who shoveled me out of two feet of snow after I turned into an unplowed Front Street alleyway; the athletic directors who’d order food before football games on long Friday nights; and each parent who let me borrow a phone charger at a basketball game.
I’ll take away the lessons I learned in your stories: to persevere when faced with adversity, to work for something bigger than myself, and to celebrate when the time is right.
Thank you for helping me find a home halfway between the North Pole and Equator for the last two years.
I enjoyed the cherries and the breweries, but the best part might have honestly been the views along the long drives to various high schools in our region.
After all, ”Inside all of us there’s a compass, and it always points True North.”
