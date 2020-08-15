I asked Nate Sneed this week if his team was talking about an inevitable cancellation of the fall football season.
Earlier that day, the Great Lakes Interscholastic Athletic Conference cancelled sports until January 2021 — a much more aggressive move than its Big 10 and Mid-American counterparts across the rest of Michigan.
Sneed said, for as much that was out of their control, his team had 10 toes on the ground and that was enough to be happy about.
I asked, "To kind of escape?" and he agreed.
Covering football practice was the first sense of normal after spending the last six months working out of my apartment.
For the coaches, running a practice and teaching life lessons is what these guys do this job for. Not for the wins, the rings or hardware.
Sneed coached four players just last fall that went on to sign at schools in the GLIAC. Reece Hazelton, the Record-Eagle’s male athlete of the year who went on to sign at Ferris State; then Ben Kroll, Keegen Royston and Jonathan Wright who will join Duke Angers at Saginaw Valley State. This fall would have been Sneed’s first as a head coach, eight years after graduating as Jerry Angers' quarterback.
That same photo we used for our story on Ben signing at Saginaw was our cover shot for fall sports being cancelled. I’m positive he didn’t know at the time he thanked fans at Ford Field that that would be the one of the last moments of high school football in the state of Michigan for the next year and a half.
Neither did James Cook, who was on the phone with me making the trip to Detroit the day before that game to tell me about an open sports position at the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
He didn’t tell me it would last like two and a half months before I got repurposed to a new beat with football being cancelled. But heck, I probably still would have made the move up north if he did.
I’m not going to be on the sidelines much this fall, if at all. I’m going to be spending half my time on news and half my time on sports if football is the only thing that gets cancelled. James and Jake will take it from here until I hear otherwise, as they did last fall.
That stinks, but you’ll get a break from me misspelling names in prep roundups. I guess it’s happened enough that I’ll misspell my own to make it even.
Rosentrotter.
That was a nickname my coach gave me freshman year because I didn’t really know how to run. I had surgery on my left knee going into eighth grade, and it took me a bit before adjusting to running the way you’d assume someone would.
For a year or so I’d trot along. I was last in every team activity. We’d line up for gassers (down, back, down) and I’d usually run with the lineman.
Sneed made his team run gassers at the end of his practice Wednesday.
“Down, back and down,” he said.
“And down?” One of his players questioned.
“YES!” Sneed shouted as he blew the whistle.
As I walked toward Sneed, remembering myself in that exact position, saying “and down?” to Grayslake Central coach Brent Pitt as he explained what a gasser was, I told him I’d be last when I had to run these.
That brings us to the beginning of our story. The part where I sidetracked to tell you about my life.
Here’s what Sneed said when I asked him about practice being an escape.
“We all have a little bit of an escape,” Sneed said. “Something that just, kind of, you know, doesn't make us stressed out or anything. Football field practice should be that for these guys and myself.”
For four days, I’m sure it was.
Kids practiced this week under the belief that a season was happening up until about 4 p.m. Friday. We reported on 10 camps as a sports staff, planning to stagger stories out to run this weekend.
The photos we took still are going to run at the time we planned for them to. The stories will wait for the Spring, but rest assured we'll be there to tell them.
