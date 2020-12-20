PARK CITY, Utah — Winter Vinecki knows what it takes to compete on a world stage.
That’s because she’s been there and done that. Many, many times before.
Vinecki, the 22-year old who grew up in Gaylord, has competed in freestyle ski events for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team since 2016. It’s the same national development program that lists Olympic gold medalists Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety on an ever-expanding list of notable alumni.
Fast forward four years and Vinecki joins Boyne City native Kaila Kuhn embarking on a FIS World Cup season that was somehow able to happen amid a pandemic.
This winter is the last chance both will get to prove themselves before trials begin for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. A series of qualifiers are built into events set to happen in the coming months. Placing well in World Cup events may better an athlete’s chances at competing for Team USA.
Vinecki missed out on the chance to qualify for the 2018 games in PyeongChang, South Korea after blowing her knee out weeks before it. Madison Olson represented the freestyle aerials team for the U.S., advancing to the medal round and finishing sixth.
“For me I’m just looking forward to getting to the Olympic year healthy and safe,” Vinecki said. If she’s one of three named to the team, she’ll have two just weeks after finding out before she heads to Beijing.
Vinecki has already been building her resumé to eventually hold the title of Olympian for the majority of her life. In one way, she already is one.
Since she was 5 years old, Vinecki started running triathlons while chasing the world record for the youngest person (male or female) to run a marathon on all seven continents. Vinecki finished No. 7 with the Pheidippides, a reincarnation of the race that inspired the modern marathon.
Pheidippides is said to have run 25 miles from Marathon to Athens, Greece to deliver the news of the Greek victory over Persia in the battle of Marathon in 490 B.C. with the word “nikomen!” (Translated: “we win!”) then collapsed and died. Vinecki finished the race in November of 2013, joined by her mother, Dawn Estelle, to also set the record for the first mother/daughter duo to run a marathon on all seven continents.
Pheidippides was 40. Vinecki was 14.
The record is recognized by a dozen running blogs and inspired a few to even challenge Vinecki’s title themselves. Notably, one is omitted. Guinness World Records declined to recognize Vinecki in their annual book because they believed “it was not safe or healthy for a 13-year-old girl to be running marathons.”
“They have the most obese child, the youngest person to give someone a tattoo,” Vinecki said, “but they didn’t think a 13-year-old girl running marathons would be safe even though all the doctors said ‘go for it, run!’”
It’s fitting that Vinecki got her first chance at a national team through running marathons.
She moved out to Oregon after her dad, Michael, died from a rare form of prostate cancer, starting a foundation to run in his memory. When at an event in New York City for the Women’s Sports Foundation to receive an award for competing in her dad’s honor, Vinecki caught the eye of two-time Olympic freestyle skier Emily Cook during her presentation.
“She came up to me afterwards like ‘Hey! You look a little tiny to be a downhill ski racer. Why don’t you come try my sport?’” Vinecki said.
(Spoiler alert: This interaction will indirectly lead to two new teammates.)
Most stories about an athlete’s path to the Olympics start with learning how to play the sport before they learned how to walk. The key word is most.
The first time Vinecki actually knew what freestyle skiing was came when Cook showed her videos of the sport at 12 years old. She had a skiing background from racing at Boyne Mountain, but had never tried freestyle.
“Later that next summer I went out and stayed with her for a week and tried out the sport into the pool for the first time,” Vinecki said. “I did my first backflip on skis and absolutely loved it.”
Vinecki moved to Utah, traveling with Fly Freestyle in Park City (now Park City Ski and Snowboard), winning the North American tour in 2016 to qualify for consideration for the national team.
She’s now in her fourth year with USSA, living and training at Utah Olympic Park. The FIS World Cup miraculously forged forward in a pandemic with strict testing and quarantine protocols, so it wasn’t a surprise when a month-long quarantine training session in Ruka, Finland ended with Vinecki attempting a trick she first tried out on snow that day.
The double-full full consists of three twists (1,080-degrees) and a double backflip, with the first two twists in the first flip and the third in the second.
“It’s one of the hardest tricks you can do,” Kuhn said.
Vinecki didn’t land the trick on her third attempt ever doing so on snow, but USSA Aerials Coach Vladimir Lebedev said if she would have, she also would have likely won the event. The only other two times Vinecki tried the trick were in warm-up sessions earlier that day in anticipation of being in the medal round, both attempts Vinecki landed.
Kuhn missed the podium by three-hundredths of a point and finished fourth, Vinecki was the next American behind at sixth.
Lebedev said the goal this season is to work Vinecki into landing the double-full full more over the course of this season. Next summer he wants to work with her to land the full double-full, which is much more difficult because it involves two twists on the second flip right before the landing.
Beyond then, Lebedev said Vinecki might get her wish at being selected by the USOC to compete at the 2022 Olympics. He also thinks it’s possible for her to return in 2026 (Milan) and even 2030.
“She might be a very competitive athlete for the next eight years,” Lebedev said.