TRAVERSE CITY — Handshakes aren’t happening this season because of COVID-19 concerns, but after that game it just felt right.
Glen Lake beat Elk Rapids in a 62-52 dogfight in the Division 3 district semifinals at Traverse City St. Francis High School on Thursday.
St. Francis beat Mancelona 72-37 in the first game, renewing a long playoff rivalry between the Lakers (13-3) and Gladiators (11-5). The teams have met every in postseason since 2016.
The Glads won the last meeting, a 59-44 district final, but lost to Iron Mountain in the regional final. The two teams were due a game in the 2020 playoffs but it was cancelled out of COVID-19 concerns.
“Coach (Don) Miller always tells people that St. Francis won us the state championship,” Glen Lake coach Rob Flaska said, a Laker alumnus from the 1977 state title team.
Elk Rapids hit six three pointers amid a first quarter that saw the lead change hands four times. The Elks led by six at the half after ties at 19 and 20 by the Lakers. Mason Travis had three of the Elks six shots from deep and the two teams combined for seven.
Glen Lake clawed out of the deficit after a slight defensive tweak at half. Finn Hogan started guarding Travis from the top of the key and took away the Elks 3-point game. The Lakers went on a 12-4 run to take the lead and the Elks never again came closer than three points.
“I gotta give it to Todd Hazelton,” Flaska said. “He came up to me and said ‘Coach, please put Finn on Travis.’ So we moved him over to Travis and that kind of limited him and then we just started to take advantage inside.”
Hazelton’s suggestion was super effective. Elk Rapids didn’t make a 3-pointer in the second half.
“We were just more patient on offense, trying to get it inside,” said senior Justin Bonzelet, who had the go-ahead bucket. “Luke (Hazelton) and Finn have been really solid for us all season. They’ve been our key points and we kind of rode their back and they took care of business.”
The Lakers scored 13 of their 15 third quarter points inside the paint and made none from beyond the arc.
Hogan led the floor with 24 points for Glen Lake, Luke Hazelton had 18 and Jackson Ciolek had 11.
Travis led Elk Rapids (14-4) with 20. Preston Ball was limited to just one 3-pointer in the first quarter and scored the rest of his 16 points in the second half. By the time he was hitting shots, however, it was too late.
“We did some things this year that we hadn’t in a long time,” Elk Rapids coach Kevin Ball said. “I think we had a really good season. Kids played their hearts out every night. We’re just thankful that we got to play the whole season and I’m definitely extremely happy that we’re 14-4 and our seniors had a big part of that.”
Glads’ press mercies Ironmen
When Traverse City St. Francis coach Sean Finnegan found out before the game Mancelona starters Justin and Adam Ackler would not be playing Thursday night, he knew the Ironmen likely would lose a lot of energy along with it.
St. Francis won 72-37 in a game that had a running clock throughout the second half.
The Ackler twins did not play Thursday for Mancelona because of concerns with the spread of COVID-19.
The Gladiators took a 39-21 lead at the half and played with a press to start the third quarter. It was too much for the Ironmen. St. Francis scored 24 unanswered points as Wyatt Nausadis capped off a game-high 32 points with four 3-pointers. The hosting Gladiators took a 40 point lead, enacting a running clock.
“At halftime we talked about how we weren’t playing with enough energy and we weren’t putting enough pressure on them,” Nausadis said. “We came out in the second half and we just swarmed them.”
Adam Gerberding added 14 for St. Francis. The Glads netted eight triples as a team. Nausadis, Gerberding and Casey Donahue did not play in the fourth quarter.
Mancelona coach Brian Sheridan said the plan was to keep Nausadis out of the paint and make him attempt contested 3-pointers.
St. Francis coach Sean Finnegan said he knew the Gladiators would be successful Thursday if they did the things they were supposed to do.
“If our defense had the energy for 32 minutes that we should have, I felt good about our result,” Finnegan said.
Jayden Alfred led Mancelona with 11 points and Oumar Sy scored nine.
“It was a great year,” Sheridan said. “I told the boys at the start of the year, I don’t care if we win one game as long as we get to play. We did something historical: we won our first ever league title.
“Jayden finished his career on a real high note, scored over 1,000 points, close to several hundred rebounds, he’s a great player, did a lot for our program turning it around. I don’t have anything to be ashamed of.”
TCSF lost both games to Elk Rapids, but Finnegan said the Glads have improved defensively since then.
“We’ll see if we can put together a little better defense and put ourselves in a better position on Saturday, whoever we’re playing,” Finnegan said after the win over Mancelona.
St. Francis and Glen Lake tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday for the district final.