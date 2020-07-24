TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Resorters beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the second time in-a-row Friday, winning back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.
The Resorters held on for for a 3-2 victory over the Pit Spitters after pouring all of their runs on early and using their bullpen to shut down batters the rest of the way.
Nick Brown notched the save and made slight work of the home team in the bottom of the ninth. Brown struck out the side in the final stanza to give the Resorters the first win streak in their short history.
Great Lakes started a two-out rally in the second inning to give themselves the lead they would never relinquish.
Dayne Leonard started the rally with a single, followed by a walk and a double from Brendan Ryan. Ryan scored Leonard with his extra base hit before Logan Matson scored on a wild pitch. Ryan eventually scored himself on a passed ball to put the Resorters up 3-0.
The Spitters came right back and plated two runs in the third inning. Mario Camilletti scored Jake Arnold, who walked, on a single then Gray Betts scored after reaching on an error.
The Resorters used eight total pitchers in the game, with each reliever going a single inning after Duncan Lutz started with two scoreless innings.
The Great Lakes’ staff combined for seven strikeouts and only allowed four hits.
Tito Flores, Johnny Hipsman and Crews Taylor each notched a hit for TC.
Jacob Marcus took the loss from the mound for TC after allowing the three-run third inning by the Resorters.
The two teams will face off once again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. when the Resorters look to even the score against the defending champions.
