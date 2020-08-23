TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Resorters snapped the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ 11-game winning streak Sunday, stealing a rare 5-4 win at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Pit Spitters started with a run in the first when Joe Laudont scored on an error after hitting a single but it wasn’t long before the Resorters were in the driver’s seat.
Great Lakes’ starter Isiah Lindsey held the Spitters to only two hits in four innings of work, giving them a chance to take the lead.
Anthony Pohl ripped a single to lead-off the third followed by a double from Chase Bessard, giving the Resorters two men in scoring position with no outs. Pohl would score the equalizer on a fielder’s choice before Bessard crossed on a sacrifice fly by Champ Davison, making it 2-1.
Mitch White stepped in for Lindsey in the fifth inning and the Spitters hopped on the Lansing Community College pitcher. White only tallied one out before the Spitters piled on two runs quickly.
Davison brought Great Lakes back quickly with a lead-off double in the sixth before Roman Kuntz sent him and Ryan Rifenberg across the plate on a home run to extend the lead to 5-3.
Traverse City managed another run in the seventh inning but Jon Russomano shut the door, snagging the win from the mound for the Resorters.
TJ Deherrera also tallied a hit for the Resorters, who totaled seven as a team.
Laudont, Cooper Marshall and Brant Kym each had two hits in four at-bats for the Spitters.
Al Thorington took the loss for Traverse City after allowing four hits in his one inning of relief work. Joey Drury started for TC, going four innings while allowing three hits.
Great Lakes moves to 5-29 on the season with less than 10 days until the play-in game against the Spitters.
