TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Resorters have existed for less than a month and they already have a mascot.
A promotions worker dressed in a lime green Columbia button down t-shirt and a green bucket hat accompanied Monty, the Pit Spitters’ usual mascot.
He’s known as ‘The Resorter,’ or just Kevin to the promotions staff. Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham says the mascot been around the complex since the beginning of the week.
When the Resorters score a run, the mascot darts out from the first baseline to swing a paddle as if it were a baseball bat — just like the team’s iconic logo.
“He’s got some jokes in between innings,” said Carter Troncin, Resorters third baseman who scored in the fourth inning.
“I do enjoy it,” said Steve Cutter, manager for the Resorters. “I think he’s got to have some kind of stuff on his nose.”
The Northwoods League expansion team that dons the sunscreen mark didn’t manage a win Wednesday night, falling 8-3 to the Pit Spitters, but it’s swath of players picked up from advertising open spots on Twitter are starting to see progress, Cutter says.
“I think offensively our sticks are starting to come around and we’re starting to hit a lot better,” Cutter said. “I think with everything in baseball you can find things that are wrong but more importantly, it’s important to find the things that are right. I saw a lot of good things tonight.”
One of those players new to the team is Troncin, an alum of Des Moines Area Community College who found out about the team through Cutter’s post on Twitter.
Troncin is set to enter Davenport university in Grand Rapids as a redshirt-sophomore. He’s already teamed up with two Panthers who play for the Resorters, Noah Marcoux and James Rogers.
“My first couple of games here I just wasn’t seeing the ball well,” said Troncin. “I’m just really getting back in the swing of it. Seeing at bats and pitches and just everything, it’s been good to be back.”
The game itself was a lot of what Spitters have seen since the season returned.
Chris Monroe for the Pit Spitters tripled to left field to send Spencer Schwellenbach home for the first run of the game. Troncin scored in the fourth inning on a RBI single from Chase Bessard, but the Resorters never held the lead. The Pit Spitters put up six runs over the next four innings.
Brendan Ryan brought home Trent Farquhar and Bessard in the final frame to score two more for the Resorters, but the The Pit Spitters, acting as the visiting team, held the lead while recording the last two outs for the win.
The Pit Spitters out-hit the Resorters by one, 7-6. The Resorters made five fielding errors.
“Pitching was pretty good most of the night,” said Josh Rebandt, Pit Spitters manager. “The goal is obviously to keep guys off base. We had a few more walks than I think our pitching staff would like.
“In general I thought Trenton Wood got us off to a good start off to a good start. It’s nice to see some guys here and piecing together some good hits, Monroe had a good day, Jake Arnold had a nice hit, guys around the base did pretty well too.”
The Pit Spitters and the Resorters play again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
