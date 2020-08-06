TRAVERSE CITY — Kyle Riesselmann wouldn’t let the Great Lakes Resorters losing streak move to four so easily.
The Pit Spitters beat the Resorters in the round-robin style league at Turtle Creek Stadium 7-6 Thursday night. Riesselmann put the ball in play for a late-game RBI single to tie the game at six and force the Pit Spitters back to plate, then Jake Arnold walked off with the win in the 11th frame with the first hit of extra innings.
Andrew Hoffman, starting for the Pit Spitters, threw four shutout innings and allowed just one hit.
Meanwhile at the plate, the Spitters offense was vibrant.
Grey Betts, Mario Camilletti and Spencer Schwellenbach drove in the first three runs of the game on three straight scoring plays in the bottom of the third inning. Camilletti added another run in the fifth inning to extend the lead to four.
Roman Kuntz broke the Great Lakes the shutout, doubling to left field to start sixth inning. He’d draw a walk to send home the first of two runs the next inning, the second coming off an RBI single from Chase Bessard.
Traverse City put up a pair of runs in the bottom half of the innings the Resorters scored in, putting Great Lakes in a situation down three runs at the top of the ninth.
Dayne Leonard was put out for out No. 1, then Will Mize singled to get a runner on base. Kuntz tripled to send Mize home on the next at bat, then Christian Garcia doubled to send Kuntz home.
That brought Riesselmann to the plate with Garcia the tying runner. He connected on a 3-1 count to single to first base, sending Garcia home to cap off a 4-hit inning, nearly half of the Resorters hits the entire game.
Carter Troncin shutout the Pit Spitters in the bottom of the ninth to force extras.
The two teams traded scoreless frames, going 1-2-3 in each with a courtesy runner on second.
Arnold singled to left field in the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring Tito Flores who started the inning from second, and the Pit Spitters walked off with the win.
Pat Hohfield (4-0) earned the win for the Pit Spitters (15-3), throwing the fifth, sixth and seventh frames. Will Mabrey and Zach Fruit picked up a hold. Evan Gates was dealt a blown save from pitching the ninth. John Beuckelaere (0-2) was dealt the loss for the Resorters (3-16).
The Resorters out-hit the Pit Spitters 9-8 and tie their season record in runs scored at six.
The Pit Spitters act as the home team against the Resorters Friday with a 7:05 start.
