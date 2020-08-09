TRAVERSE CITY — Sundays are for the Great Lakes Resorters.
The Resorters got back in the win column with a 12-7 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters Sunday afternoon at Turtle Creek Stadium. Their last win was one week ago, a 6-0 one-hit shutout Aug. 2.
The Pit Spitters jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three frames, then the Resorters proceeded to score all their runs while holding the Spitters scoreless the remainder of the game.
Joey Muzljakovich, Jeffrey Millet and Nick Brown combined for the six-inning shutout. Each allowed one hit in their time on the mound. Millet (1-1) earned the win, pitching the inning the Resorters took the lead.
Clearly, it was a good day for the Resorters (4-18) at the plate.
All but one Resorter had at least one hit, and three had two. Christian Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, while Roman Kuntz batted 2-for-3 with a single and a home run.
Spencer Schwellenbach, batting .358 for the Pit Spitters (17-4), went 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI.
The two teams have an off day Monday, then return back to action Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
