TRAVERSE CITY — Aaron Ackerson was a year behind Chris Deneweth. That didn’t stop him from learning just how important this weekend’s hockey tournament is.
He joined Connie Deneweth, R.J. Deneweth and Lake Orion captain Andrew Jacques at mid-ice for the ceremonial puck drop of the Rick Deneweth North-vs.-South showcase Friday night.
“I saw what it meant to (Chris) and his family,” said Ackerson, the Traverse City St. Francis senior who captains the Bay Reps. “It’s a really cool thing that we get to do for them and the community.”
The No. 10-ranked Bay Reps beat No. 9 Lake Orion 5-2 at Centre ICE Arena. They next face Escanaba in the loaded 23-team showcase Saturday night.
“This was one of the first games where we’ve really been firing on all cylinders,” Ackerson said.
It sure seemed like it. On two separate occurrences, The Reps scored a goal 17-seconds after the faceoff
Lake Orion got on the board first, scoring a power play goal with 44 seconds remaining in the first period. The game was quickly tied again, as Ethan Coleman netted the equalizer for the Reps on a lucky bounce off the goalkeeper’s blocker that went into the net with 22 seconds remaining.
The Bay Reps took the lead early in the second period with a pair of short-handed goals after the 10-minute mark — 17 seconds apart. Lake Orion couldn’t close the two-goal deficit after that.
Reps’ head coach Mike Matteucci said it’s not often two goals come like that, and the team “buried our chances.”
“That was some really good individual efforts by kids on the penalty kill there,” Ackerson said. “It was awesome to see some of our rookies there just going after it and winning puck battles.”
Coleman finished with two goals, joining the stat sheet with Gabe Classens, Grant Lucas and Zander Griffore who all found the back of the net. Thomas Boynton-Fisher had two assists. Ackerson, Tyeson Griffore and Drew Hardy all had one. Mack Barnhard made 22 saves.
Lake Orion’s Sam Haynes scored both of the Dragons’ goals. Gunner Fornwall and Nick Grancietelli had assists for Lake Orion (8-4).
“Right from the beginning, I just feel like we came out pretty hard,” Matteucci said. “We’ve had some inconsistencies this year with our starts to games. We tend to wait and see what the team’s going to be like. That’s not a great way to play. Tonight, we came out hard and just tried to play our game.”
With eight regular-season games remaining, the Reps (8-8-1) have a tough stretch ahead after Escanaba. They’ll face Big Rapids (Jan. 26), travel to Flint Powers (Jan. 28), then play Forest Hills Eastern the MIHL Showcase in Trenton (Feb. 5).
Matteucci said the team needed the win after a pair of losses at D2 No. 2-ranked Marquette.
“This is the time of year where everything’s kind of getting figured out,” Matteucci recently told his team. “Everybody should know what they’re doing and know what I expect of them.”
The puck drops against Escanaba at 6:45 p.m. on the West Rink. Escanaba (9-6) played Utica Eisenhower in the game that followed the Reps.