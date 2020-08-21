TRAVERSE CITY — Brandon Thirlby knows just why his 5,500 Facebook fans itch to see him get on the track.
His father Ed, known in the northern Michigan region for founding Thirlby Automotive, also earned national prominence for manufacturing motors for hydroplane boats coast to coast.
Ed's son Brandon aims to make the same name for himself this weekend. He's set to race in the DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Merritt Speedway in Lake City, the finale of DIRTcar's Summer Hell Tour of 2020.
In year's past, the tour features 28 races in 30 nights with $200,000 in prize money spread out over the season and a $25,000 bonus to the tour's winner at the end of the summer. This year's tour is much more compressed, 12 races in 14 days, but the quality of racers hasn't slowed down.
"The caliber of cars that will show up will be a lot better," said Thirlby, a Traverse City West grad. "You have your top runners from Illinois, Indiana and Ohio that will be there."
Thirlby currently sits in fifth place in this season's races at Merritt Speedway with a win and five top-five finishes. He's been featured in 12 races this summer, placing in the top-10 in each one. No other racer at Merritt accomplished that feat this summer.
But this weekend, unlike a typical weekday race at Merritt, a handful of drivers on the tour will be present who don't have a day job.
"In a regular $3,000 to win show with Merritt in our class, there's seven or eight of us who can win on any given night," Thirlby said. "Then you throw another handful of national touring guys on there, it's definitely going to be tough.
"I think we have a good shot at coming up strong. I'd just to be happy to run in the top five with the amount of talent that will be there."
The Thirlby Racing Team and the M24 car comes to Michigan from a manufacturer in West Virginia. The chassis parts he ordered from the car's manufacturer, and the week-to-week work on his car is done right at his shop in Traverse City.
Contrary to what others think, he said only a handful of parts can be bought at store the family has managed for years.
"Other than your oil filter or a couple of fittings on the car, we don't actually sell anything in the store that goes on the car," Thirlby said. "The lower divisions, we have a lot of things on the shelf for that."
Other racers from the area are Rob Lewis, a Traverse City native who now lives in Buckley, and Greg Gokey, also of Buckley.
The A-Main race, the finale of the day and Hell Tour, has $10,000 for the winner. For Lewis, his goal he said is to make it to that point.
"I just want to get out there and see what I can do and learn something from them," Lewis said.
Lewis, who graduated from Traverse City Central in 1990, said Merritt has some good racers as it stands, but he always tries to give a little extra effort when national drivers show up.
"When someone comes to your home turf," Lewis said, "you give a little more."
Thirlby said he's been racing dirt cars since he was 22. He raced hydroplane boats at 12 years old and before that go-carts at age 9.
"It's just one of those things any racer will tell you: Once it's in your body, you can't get it out," Thirlby said. "I was just born into it. Before I can even remember I was going to go races with my father, my grandfather, my uncles. So I just grew up around it and definitely enjoyed it from day one."
The 50-lap, $10,000-to-win season finale for the DIRTcar Late Models will be joined by the Summit Modifieds in a 25-lap, $1,500-to-win Feature. Gates open at 4 p.m. for racing at 6:30 p.m. at 4430 W. Houghton Lake Road in Lake City.
