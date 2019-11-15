TC ST. FRANCIS AT IRON MOUNTAIN
DIVISION: Seven
RECORDS: TCSF (8-3); Iron Mountain (11-0)
WHEN: Saturday, Noon
SERIES: TCSF leads 3-1
LAST MEETING: TCSF won 54-6 in 2016 district final
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
BACKGROUND: The Gladiators are in search of their fourth appearance in the state semifinals in the past five years but will have to get past a undefeated Mountaineer team that has made slight work of northern Michigan opponents. Iron Mountain has beaten their opponents by an average of 28 points per game and have scored 40 or more points in five straight games.
FREELAND AT KINGSLEY
DIVISION: Five
RECORDS: Freeland (9-2); Kingsley (11-0)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-104.5
BACKGROUND: The Freeland Falcons have made the playoffs 12 years in a row but have not been able to get past the regional round since 1998. The Stags took down No. 1-ranked Muskegon Oakridge 51-34 last week, making them the highest ranked team left in Division 5. The Falcons lost to two of the four playoff teams they played during the regular season and were outscored 66-13 in those games.
CADILLAC AT GRAND RAPIDS CATHOLIC CENTRAL
DIVISION: Four
RECORDS: Cadillac (7-4); GRCC (10-1)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-93.7
BACKGROUND: Cadillac is in search of the school’s first regional title just one year after finishing 1-8. The Vikings have a tough test against perennial powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central, who has reached the state semifinal each of the last three seasons and won the state title in 2016 and 2017. The Cougars beat every team from Michigan they have played this year with their only loss coming to Niles, Illinois.
GLEN LAKE AT CALUMET
DIVISION: Six
RECORDS: Glen Lake (10-1); Calumet (10-1)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: Glen Lake leads 1-0
LAST MEETING: Glen Lake won 14-0 in 2016 regional final
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The last time the Lakers took on the Copper Kings they were on their way to Ford Field for the Division 6 state final in 2016, they hope history can repeat itself. The Copper Kings’ only loss came to undefeated Iron Mountain 15-14 in Week Six while the Lakers’ only loss came to undefeated Kingsley 53-14 in Week Seven. Calumet has never won a regional title and the Lakers’ last title came against the Copper Kings.
KINGSTON AT SUTTONS BAY
DIVISION: Div. 1, 8-Player
RECORDS: Kingston (9-2); Suttons Bay (11-0)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: Both of these teams won their regional final match in the final seconds with Suttons Bay prevailing over Gaylord St. Mary with 18.5 seconds left and Kingston beating Mio as time expired. The Norsemen have scored 36 points in both of their playoff games this season and Gaylord St. Mary was the only team able to score more than 18 points on their defense. Mesick was the only common opponent for these teams with the Cardinals beating the Bulldogs 58-22 in the first round of playoffs and the Norse beating them 27-18 in Week Nine.
