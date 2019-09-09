TRAVERSE CITY — The Detroit Red Wings play Tuesday looking for just their second NHL Prospect Tournament championship.
The Red Wings scored the game's final five goals to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 Monday at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City to earn the championship contest berth.
Tuesday's title game against Dallas starts at 5 p.m. at Centre Ice.
Chase Pearson logged a hat trick, scoring all three in the five unanswered goals spanning the final 20 minutes.
Toronto led 4-2 before Pearson scored off a Moritz Seider power-play assist with 1:18 left in the second period. Troy Loggins scored his second of the game 1:10 later off an Elmer Soderblom helper.
Pearson, who ended with four points and leads all Prospect Tournament scorers going into Tuesday's game, tacked on two more at 7:17 and 18:43 of the third, with Joe Veleno's empty-netter sewing up the win with 32 ticks remaining.
Loggins and Taro Hirose had Detroit's first two goals and Sean Romero made 24 saves.
Toronto's goals came from Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Teemu Kivihalme (two) and Nicholas Robertson. Ian Scott had 27 saves.
DALLAS 5, COLUMBUS 3: Adam Mascherin figured into four of Dallas' five goals as the Stars beat Columbus 5-3.
Mascherin had two goals and two assists, setting up scores by Rhett Gardner and Ty Dellandrea. Riley Tufte's power-play goal was the only one Mascherin didn't score or assist. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots.
Columbus' goals came from Egor Sokolov (two) and Andrew Peeke, with Elvis Merzlikins racking up 24 saves.
BLUES 4, BLACKHAWKS 2: St. Louis scored four unanswered goals in the second and third periods to defeat Chicago 4-2.
Nikita Alexandrov, Klim Kostin, River Rymsha and Mitch Reinke scored St. Louis' goals.
Joel Hofer only had to stop 16 shots for the St. Louis win. Chase Marchand made 21 saves for Chicago.
RANGERS 4, WILD 3: Kaapo Kakko scored 2:48 into overtime to give the New York Rangers and 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Vitali Kravtsov scored New York's first two goals and Patrick Newell's score with 1:37 left in regulation sent the game into overtime.
Ivan Lodnia, Darian Pilon and Matvey Guskov put in Minnesota's goals.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots for the Rangers, while the Wild's Hunter Jones made 25 saves.
