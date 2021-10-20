TRAVERSE CITY — The first playoff game at the Trojan Athletic Complex was one to remember.
Traverse City West knocked out rival Traverse City Central 4-2 in front of several hundred fans in a Division 1 district semifinal Tuesday.
West (15-4-2) will travel to Midland Dow to play in its fourth straight district final. Dow beat Saginaw Heritage 1-0 earlier Tuesday and will host, despite the Titans holding the No. 1 seed.
“A lot of people wanted to see us lose tonight. We were focused on getting the 12th in a row (against Central), so it goes all the way back to 2018,” West coach Matt Griessinger said.
Central played a man down for 60 of the game’s 80 minutes. Hayden Hansen drew a red card with 8:45 left in the first half, forcing him out of the game after the Trojans’ senior picked up a yellow earlier in the half.
The match was all tied at 1-1 and dead even in shots before Hansen left the field. Central scored the opening goal on an Everest Noyes header from a corner kick served by Casey Heiman. West’s Josh Hirschenberger netted the equalizer with about 10 minutes until the halftime break.
“They were not dominating us,” Central coach Chris Hale said.
Central managed to keep West off the board for the first 17 minutes of the second half — and had several close scoring chances on free kicks and corners — but eventually the Titans broke through.
Hirschenberger scored the go-ahead goal off a corner kick served in from Colin Blackport in the 57th minute, then Ian Robertson scored two minutes later from a Caleb Nowak assist to take a two-goal lead. Blackport scored the final Titan goal with 11 minutes left, assisted by Nowak. A late Central goal from Noyes one minute later wasn’t enough.
“We came out a little flat, they (Central) got the first goal obviously,” Hirschenberger said. “We kind of composed ourselves and settled down a bit, and that kind of led to us scoring goals.”
West outnumbered Central in shots 18-6. Trojans’ senior Colton Warren made 14 saves.
Central’s season ends at 9-8-2 under first-year head coach Hale, who led Bellaire before being hired at Central. The Trojans graduate nine seniors — including captains in Noyes, Warren and Parker Waskiewicz — after losing 13 seniors in 2020.
“They’re going to be a great team. I’m going to be coming back to games next year because Chris Hale is the best coach in Michigan,” Warren said. “The fact that he took a team that a lot of the players doubted how far we could go before the season. … He took a team losing 13 seniors into a team that’s competing with TC West. That’s a huge accomplishment.”
The win is the Titans’ 12th straight over the Trojans dating back to Sept. 11, 2018, and fourth straight playoff win within that stretch. The two teams have met in the postseason 11 years in a row, and West has won all but three since 2011 — with Central’s last win in the 2017 district semifinals.
“There’s a tradition to uphold,” Griesinger said. “That’s what the seniors were after.”
The Titans and Midland Down have met once before this year. West lost 2-1 in the first game of the Midland tournament Sept. 25. Later that day, West also lost 2-0 to Midland — a team they ended up beating 2-0 in the first round of districts last Wednesday.
Game time for Saturday’s district final is set for 1 p.m. at H.H. Dow High School.
“Everyone’s different in the postseason,” Griessigner said. “That was an early-season game on a Saturday. I expect them to be incredibly different.”