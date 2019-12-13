2019 BOYS ALL-REGION CROSS COUNTRY DREAM TEAM
Runner of the year: Hunter Jones
Benzie Central, Fr.
Jones burst onto the cross country scene with reckless abandon, blowing away all competition in the area, state and even nationally. Following a fourth place finish at the Pete Moss Invite in the first meet of the season, Jones won his next 11 races with ease. Jones charted the fastest time in the state and the third fastest time in the country for a freshman with his 15:24.8 at regionals. The freshman phenom took home the Division 3 state title by 28.9 seconds, which was over one minute faster than any other freshman in the race. Jones won the Northwest Conference title, sweeping all three meets, and a regional title. Jones was the fastest freshman in the state by 33 seconds and fastest in the R-E coverage area by 16 seconds.
Drew Seabase
Traverse City Central, Jr.
Seabase ran the fastest time for a Trojans team that placed fifth at the Division 1 state finals, where he placed 17th. The junior finished second in the Big North Conference and ran the area’s second fastest time (14:50.1) for a fourth place finish at regionals. Seabase also took the top spot at the Northern Michigan XC Championships in October.
Zachary Gerber
Traverse City Central, Sr.
One of two senior anchors for the Trojans, Gerber ran toward the front of almost every race he ran. Gerber had five top-5 finishes and placed third in the Big North Conference Championship. The senior ran the third fastest time in the area with a 15:47.5 at regionals.
Joseph Farley
Petoskey, Sr.
Farley showed up when it mattered most and took home the individual Big North Conference Title with a 16:14.3 after placing seventh as a junior. He also won the Petoskey Invite and placed 10th at the Division 3 state finals. Farley ran a personal best 15:52.4 at regionals.
Cole Truszkowski
TC Central, Sr.
The 2018 R-E Boys Runner of the Year, Truszkowski had four top-10 finishes including a season best third place at the Northern Michigan XC Championships. He ran a PR of 16:04.9, 0.8 seconds faster than 2018, at regionals where he placed ninth.
Evan Solomon
Charlevoix, So.
The sophomore led the Rayders all season long and ended his season with a Lake Michigan Conference and regional title, where he ran his personal best 16:13.8. Solomon impressed at the MSU Spartan Invite, finishing 10th, and finished at state finals in 32nd.
Thomas Richards
TC St. Francis, So.
Richards improved mightily in his sophomore campaign and turned that into a month of September where he won all four races he competed in. The Glads fastest runner took home third at the Lake Michigan Conference Championships and second at the D2 regional where he ran his best time of 16:18.3.
Tyler Guggemos
Kalkaska, So.
The Kalkaska sophomore had a stellar season on the course with only two finishes outside the top-7, which were the Pete Moss Invite (22nd) and state finals (12th). Guggemos won three races before finishing second in the Lake Michigan Conference and third at regionals (16:20.8).
Tyler Kintigh
Benzie Central, Sr.
The senior leader of the Huskies was challenged by his freshman teammate Hunter Jones and it pushed him to his personal best time of 16:22.8 at regionals. Kintigh kept pace with Jones and finished second to his teammate on four different occasions as he took second in the Northwest Conference.
Noah Morrow
Manton, So.
Morrow was a monster on the course in 2019, winning eight races and all three of the Highland Conference meets to take home the individual title. Morrow never finished outside the top-7 during the regular season and placed seventh at regionals and 48th at states. He was in the top-2 in 12 races this season and placed fourth at the MSU Spartan Invite that had over 300 participants.
Coach of the Year: Doug Drenth, Charlevoix
Drenth’s Rayders placed third in the boys state finals in Division 3 and 13th for girls, as he was chosen Regional Coach of the Year for both boys and girls by MITCA. Evan Solomon placed 19th overall as a sophomore and junior Evan Beane 53rd. Senior Ben Lentz took 88th. Junior Megan Bush led the Charlevoix girls with a 37th-place finish, while freshman Mikayla Sharrow placed 89th.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Durand
TC West, Sr.
TC West’s fastest runner notched two top-10 finishes and the area’s 14th fastest time with a 16:32 at regionals.
Tyler McClure
Mancelona, Jr.
McClure stayed toward the top all season long and led the Ironmen with six top-5 finishes. He was unable to take home a win but placed second in four different events. McClure finished second in the Ski Valley and sixth at regionals.
Jake Lathrop
Kingsley, Sr.
Lathrop worked double duty, running cross country and kicking for the Stags football team. He was a top-5 runner all season, earning seven of those finishes. Lathrop ran a career best 16:46.7 for eighth place at regionals.
Ethan Nachazel
East Jordan, Sr.
East Jordan’s fastest runner and senior leader took home second place at regionals with a personal best 16:47.4. Nachazel also took second at the Central Lake Hot Dog Invite and had three other top-10 finishes.
Evan Beane
Charlevoix, Jr.
Beane kept pace with his teammate Evan Solomon to give the Rayders a powerful 1-2 punch at the top of their lineup. The junior had five top-10 finishes with his best time and second best finish coming at the Division 3 regionals (5th, 16:37.8).
Brenden Endres
TC St. Francis, So.
The Gladiators’ sophomore posted five top-5 finishes with his best coming with a second place mark at the 51st Lancer Invitational. Endres was fourth in the LMC and ran a PR of 16:50.2 at the Portage Invite.
Jared Anderson
Cadillac, Sr.
Anderson led the Vikings all season long and topped the charts with a second place finish at the Mustang Invite. The senior managed five top-10 finishes including a ninth place personal best 16:26.5 at regionals.
Honorable Mention Luke Venhuizen, TC Central, So.; Cooper Rokop, Petoskey, So.; Isaac Stone, TC West, So.; Luke Anderson, TC West, Jr.; Joe Muha, TC Central, Fr.; Kade Dalson, Gaylord, Jr.; Gavin Dyer, Petoskey, Jr.; Wesley Vanpoortfliet, Benzie Central, Jr.
2019 GIRLS ALL-REGION CROSS COUNTRY DREAM TEAM
Runner of the Year: Cambrie Smith
Petoskey, Jr.
Smith made an incredible improvement between her sophomore and junior seasons, going from one top-five finish in 2018 to five first-place finishes including an individual regional title and individual Big North Conference crown in 2019. Smith beat 2018 Runner of the Year Julia Flynn both times they ran the same race, taking first in the Portage Invite and the BNC Championships. Smith helped lead Petoskey to a BNC crown, regional title and a runner-up finish at the D2 state finals. Only Flynn ran a faster area time than Smith’s best at regionals (17:32.2). Smith transferred to Petoskey last year and was fighting pneumonia at the state finals where she placed 29th in 19:01.8, nearly 90 seconds slower than her season best.
Julia Flynn
TC Central, So.
Flynn, who was the R-E Girls Runner of the Year as a freshman in 2018, continued to impress in her sophomore campaign with a first place finish at the Pete Moss Invite (17:26, personal record) for the fastest area time over Petoskey’s Smith. Flynn went on to win the Northern Michigan XC Championships and placed second at regionals and third at the Division 1 state finals (17:59.3). Flynn improved her career best time by 43 seconds.
Emma Squires
Petoskey, Jr.
Squires stuck with teammate Cambrie Smith all season, leading the Northmen to a runner-up finish is D2. Squires finished second to Smith on three occasions, including at the regional final. A personal best 17:51.8 was ran at the Portage Invite and Squires beat Smith in the state finals, placing fifth overall with a 18:27.1.
Avery McLean
TC Central, Jr.
The junior improved as the season progressed, running her personal best time at regionals (18:10.9), good enough for third place. McLean placed 17th in D1 at the state finals and fourth in the BNC Championships.
Leah Socks
TC Central, Sr.
The No. 3 runner for TC Central ran the fifth fastest time in the R-E coverage area (18:21.5) at the D1 regional finals to finish sixth. The senior leader of a strong Trojans team helped lead the Trojans to a runner-up finish in D1 at state finals and was the second fastest Trojan on that day.
Ava Maginity
Boyne City, Fr.
The freshman phenom for the Ramblers won three events this season, including at the D3 regional final where she ran a personal best 18:33.3. Maginity placed 7th at the D3 finals and second at the LMC Championships, priming her for a stellar career.
Libby Gorman
TC St. Francis, Sr.
Gorman led the Gladiators in her senior season with a team best time of 18:37.7 at the Northern Michigan XC Championships. Gorman won the individual Lake Michigan Conference title and only placed outside the top-4 once during the regular season. Gorman placed second at regionals and sixth at the D3 finals.
Elliott Smith
TC West, So.
Smith tallied five top-10 finished including a pair of second place finishes at the Lancer Invite and Linden Cross Country Classic. Ran the best time for the Titans (18:41.6) and placed eighth at regionals.
Kendall Schopieray
Cadillac, So.
The sophomore had a fantastic September that spring-boarded the rest of her season. Schopieray won three of the four events she raced in Sept. and ran a season best 18:44.6 at the D2 regional.
Makenna Scott
Glen Lake, So.
Scott was a consistent contender as a sophomore, placing inside the top-10 in every race she ran but one (11th at No. MI XC Championships). Scott ran to three first-place finishes including an individual regional title. The sophomore placed fourth at D4 states (19:31.9) and placed second in the Northwest Conference.
Cierra Guay
Benzie Central, Jr.
Guay shaved 38 seconds off of her personal best in her junior season when she took home the individual Northwest Conference title in 19:06.2 over Glen Lake’s Scott. Guay beat Scott two out of three times in the conference meets and had seven top-3 finishes. Guay also won the Central Lake Hot Dog Invite while placing sixth at regionals and 25th at the D3 finals.
Coach of the Year: David Farley, Petoskey
Farley lead the Northmen to their first ever Big North Conference championship, defeating TC Central and top-runner Julia Flynn. The Northmen ran all the way to a runner-up finish at states in Division 2 and had six athletes make Academic All-State.
SECOND TEAM
Sophia Rhein
TC St. Francis, Fr.
The freshman started the season hot with three wins in her first four meets. Rhein went on to take third in the Lake Michigan Conference, fourth at regionals and 12th at D3 state finals and set her benchmark time at 18:45.4.
Noel Vanderwall
Petoksey, So.
Vanderwall won the Northmen’s home meet, the Petoskey Invite, with a time of 20:26.6 and had three other top-10 finishes including eighth place at the D2 regionals.
Lauren Wooer
Kingsley, So.
Wooer won two events this season at the Mancelona and Buckley Invites. Wooer placed third in the Northwest Conference, seventh at regionals and 24th at D3 finals. She set a PR at the Portage Invite, running a 19:24.4.
Sara Liederbach
Petoskey, Jr.
Liederbach ran the seventh fastest area time with a 18:36.8 at regionals but was unable to reach the top three in any race due to her stellar teammates of Smith and Squires. She placed fifth at regionals and 20th at states.
Elise Johnson
Benzie Central, So.
Johnson tallied seven top-10 finishes in her sophomore campaign. The youngster posted a personal best time (19:38.1) at the D3 regionals on her home course, finishing seventh.
Avery Stadt
Boyne City, Sr.
One of the senior leaders on the Ramblers, Stadt showed consistency in her final season by earning five top-8 finishes and and eighth place run at regionals.
Honorable Mention
Chloie Musta, Cadillac, Jr.; Ahna Vanderwall, Petoskey, Sr.; Hannah Smith, TC West, Jr.; Madylin McLean, TCC, Jr.; Caroline Farley, Petoskey, So.; Carson Krecow, TC West, Sr.; Susie Huckle, Cadillac, Sr.; Mikayla Sharrow, Charlevoix, Fr.; Alexis Newbould, Mancelona, Sr.; Paige Swiriduk, Manton, Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.