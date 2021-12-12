DREAM TEAM
SINGLES
Owen Jackson, TC St. Francis, Fr.
Jackson had a monster first year of high school tennis. Posted a 39-4 record to break the state record for the most wins in a season by a singles player (two out of the six singles players with 37 wins are also TCSF alumni, Nathan Sodini and Tyler Spigarelli). He capped off his season at No. 3 singles with a regional championship, state championship, and All State honors as the Gladiators took the D4 crown.
Tristan Bonanni, TC St. Francis, So.
The accolades continue for the state champion Gladiators. Bonanni posted a record of 32-8 and claimed All State honors in D4. He avenged a regional runner-up finish with a state championship at the No. 2 singles flight.
Grant Hedley, TC St. Francis, So.
The sophomore Regional Champion at the No. 1 Singles flight tended to get the opposing team’s best. He still finished with a 15-13 record with All State honors in Division 4.
Tanner Cooley, TC Central, Fr.
Traverse City’s youth shined on the court this fall and Cooley was no exception. His 16-11 season at No. 1 singles garnered him an All State honorable mention in Division 2. Lost in the first round of the state finals to East Lansing.
Evan Rindfusz, Petoskey, Jr.
The Northmen put up a solid season this fall with three singles players winning 28 or more matches. Rindfusz led the way at No. 1 singles with a 29-9 record. He was a conference finalist, regional champion, and won his first match at the Division 3 state finals. Also beat TCC’s Cooley in the regular season.
DOUBLES
Cody Richards, Sr./Ben Schmude, Sr., TC St. Francis (Co-Players of the Year)
These two have played on varsity forever. Richards finished his career with 147 wins, a state record to top 2016 St. Francis alumni Ryan Navin. Schmude was Richards’ teammate for most of those, with 123 career wins himself. The two shared a record of 38-5, tied for the seventh-most wins in state history with several Gladiator duos behind them. The team captains at No. 1 doubles put the icing on the cake with All State honors, a regional championship and a state championship.
Jack Britten, Sr./Anthony Spranger, Sr., TC St. Francis
The senior doubles flight of Britten and Spranger were All State at No. 2 singles. They finished the season with a record of 30-13 and won state and regional championships.
Charlie King, Jr./Derek Berta, Jr., TC St. Francis
The state champions at No. 3 doubles in D4 will be back next year to defend it after posting a 33-10 record. The also won their regional.
Drew Humphrey, Sr./Ryan O’Connor, Sr., TC Central
The senior No. 1 doubles flight for TCC garnered All State honors in Division 2. Amassed a record of 21-6. They won their second round match at the state finals over Wyandotte Roosevelt but fell to Grosse Pointe South in the quarterfinals. Also were dream team selections as juniors.
Matthew Brown, Sr./Jack Taylor, So., Elk Rapids
The underclassman/upperclassmen Elks pair had a great year in their first year on the court together. Finished the season with a 9-2 mark. They made it through the first round of regionals. Only losses were to TC St. Francis, Ludington and Big Rapids in the postseason.
Coach of the Year: Dane Fosgard, TC St. Francis
After several years of qualifying for the D4 finals, the St. Francis avenged last fall’s state semifinal loss with their first team title in school history. In Fosgard’s third season as the Glads head coach he earned the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year nod and holds an all time record of 83-34-3.