PETOSKEY — Fernando Gamez knows the Northern Michigan Wolves from the inside and out.
He played for the Traverse City-based Wolves from 2017 up until this past season. Now he’s one of the founders of the team set to open their season for the first game of the Great Midwest Football Conference’s semi-pro football season.
Gamez and co-owner Jerimiah Ecker are in their first years managing the Northern Michigan Panthers, a semi-pro football team based out of Petoskey.
The towns of Traverse City and Petoskey are separated by nearly a hundred miles of road, but the two teams feature football ties that date back to pee-wee days. Of the Panthers 39-man roster, more than half used to play for the Wolves, but decided to form a separate team for travel reasons.
“A lot of the guys that played for the Traverse City team were also from Petoskey and the surrounding areas,” Gamez said. “We have guys from Traverse City that played for Wolves and have left are coming up to play for Panthers as well.”
The Panthers now are the second semi-pro team north of Mount Pleasant. They’re set for a six-week season with home-and-home matchups with Battle Creek Assassins, the Wolves and the Albion Warriors through Aug. 1.
The weekly grind and expectation to be accountable is nothing new to the Panthers, nor their coaching staff.
“This isn’t a beer league,” Ecker said. “This is designed for athletes that are already athletes that already have knowledge.”
Putting together a team in a pandemic
Gamez and Ecker were meeting weekly since December to make their team a reality.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic came just in time for the team’s fundraisers.
“Buffalo Wild Wings was willing to be a sponsor and buy some helmets, and then all of a sudden, all the restaurants are closed,” Ecker said. “So we ended up having to resort to eBay to buy individual helmets or bulk helmets at low prices and paint them.”
Then, because of constant conversations regarding the permissible use of school facilities, the team didn’t know until about a week ago the stadium where they’d call home.
“We were preparing to play at the Harbor Light Church,” Ecker said. “Petoskey reached out to us and confirmed they would let us use the Northmen stadium.”
Meet the Panthers
The Panthers roster features former high school standouts from Petoskey, Boyne City, Charlevoix and even as far south as Cadillac.
“Some people travel up to two hours just to come to practice,” Ecker said.
However, the distance the players traveled is minimal compared to coach Matt Barnes.
Barnes, who comes to northern Michigan from Virginia Beach, Va., was invited to coach the team through his cousin, Ecker. He was originally born in Petoskey, then moved to Virginia Beach to play six years of semi-pro on the east coast.
He returned to be closer to family, and the chance to jump back into the semi-pro football scene was something he couldn’t say no to. It will be Barnes’ first year as a head coach at any level.
“Once we were able to actually practice everything clicked and went together very well,” Barnes said. “Got a lot to still work on obviously being a first year team, me being a first year coach and getting to know the guys so with everybody’s athleticism and them coming together already from prior seasons.”
Barnes said the team has had just about four weeks to prepare for their season.
“I honestly think there was a lot of doubt that we were going to be able to get something off the ground as quickly as we were able to,” Barnes said. “Some of the new guys we got here were just kind of wondering what was going to happen with all the COVID stuff going on. All in all, we clicked really nice.”
The team features several players that played for Traverse City area high schools. Mitchell Larkins (TC Christian) and Matt Schwab (Manton) just to name a few.
Other names fans from Traverse City may remember are Bryce Austin, who played with the Wolves in the past, and Thais Grays, from Elk Rapids who moved on to play collegiately at Olivet.
Austin is one of the many former Wolves now with the Panthers. He said the chance to play football in a time where fall sports at all levels are in limbo was certainly “joyous.”
“To be out for so long and not be able to do full contact,” Austin said, “it just hit differently once we were able to do it again.”
Grays said the team’s practices remind him of the same tight-knit community he experienced in high school. He’s hoping to use his experiences in semi-pro football to transition him to a coach at some point down the line.
“I really enjoy the camaraderie (of football), being with my friends and being in a team setting,” Grays said. “That was something I really missed coming from high school. I didn’t know if I could ever get it back because there’s really nothing like playing high school football. It kind of looks back to the good old days.”
Saturday’s game is set to be played a the Petoskey Northmen Stadium at 4 p.m.
Admission will be $10 a person or $25 for a family, limited to the first 250 fans on a first come, first serve basis. Children five and under get in free.
