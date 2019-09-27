FRANKFORT — On a night with lots of drops because of slick footballs, Charlevoix defensive backs didn’t drop many.
The Rayders (4-1) picked off four Frankfort (2-3) passes in a 37-15 win in Friday’s Northern Michigan Football League game at Frankfort’s Lockhart Field.
The late-night contest didn’t end until 10:30 p.m. because of thunder that delayed the start by 40 minutes, but Charlevoix’s defense was up to the task at any hour.
“We’ve had a goal of getting four picks in quite a few of our games this year,” Charlevoix head coach Don Jess said. “You know, for some reason that was our goal.”
Wyatt Putman’s interception with 4:12 remaining not only stopped the Panthers inside the 10, but also allowed the Charlevoix offense to run out the clock.
That pick brought out the biggest cheers from the sidelines, since it was the Rayders’ fourth.
Check off that goal for the first time this season. Frankfort travels next week to Mancelona for the Ironmen’s homecoming game.
Charlevoix moves to 2-0 in NMFL-Leaders play, hosting undefeated and state-ranked Johannesburg-Lewiston next week.
“We didn’t play as well as I thought we were capable of in the first half,” Jess said. “Maybe it was the lightning delay. I don’t know, maybe that just took our minds out of it. But I was really happy with the way our kids responded there in the second half.”
The first half saw scores on two of the first three drives, and the contest had the look of a shootout, despite a constant rainfall.
A Jake Snyder interception set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Cole Wright to 6-foot-7 receiver Jacob Mueller. Wright ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.
Frankfort responded with a 68-yard drive, ending in a 1-yard plunge by Xander Stockdale and Jack Stefanski’s conversion pass to tight end Paul Jarosch.
The rest of the first half, which didn’t end until after 9 p.m., went scoreless.
“Cole is just a tough, tough kid,” Jess said. “He came in here fired up to play and spoke to the team on Thursday about being focused on this long bus ride over here.”
Charlevoix took the ball first in the second half, needing only three plays to score.
Alan Ritter broke loose up the right sideline for a 74-yard touchdown run and a 14-8 lead before the Panthers took their only lead of the game on a Stefanski 29-yard TD pass to Jarosch, who hauled in eight passes for 116 yards.
Jarosch kicked the extra point for a 15-14 lead with 8:45 left in the third quarter.
That lead didn’t last long, as Charlevoix regrouped and scored less than 1:40 later on a 60-yard Wright run, capped off by a Ritter halfback option pass to Mueller for the conversion.
Max Ostrum’s fumble recovery on the ensuing possession was negated by Luke Hammon’s interception a few plays later, but Wright came up with a pick of his own that led to his own 29-yard TD run on the fourth quarter’s first play at 9:44 p.m.
Dimitrii Bell’s interception with 5:40 left preceded Jake Snyder’s 70-yard TD run to make it 37-15 and cement the victory at about 10:30 p.m.
This wasn’t Frankfort’s first experience this season with a late-night game. The Panthers’ season opener featured several lightning delays.
“We finished that Evart game at 1:30 in the morning,” Frankfort first-year head coach Ed Schindler said. “So this is early for us.”
Stefanski ended with 283 yards on 18-for-31 passing, and also ran for 73 yards and picked off a Rayder pass. Daniel Newbold caught three passes for 89 yards and Hammon three for 88. Stockdale and Chase Ely each led the defense with eight tackles, and Jared Coxe made seven stops.
“Our defense played really well in the first half,” Schindler said. “And both teams started to click a little bit in the second half offensively. We both made some adjustments at halftime and started taking advantage of things. I think the difference was that they were able to complete their drives and and we drove the ball down there, but were unable to complete the drives to get in the end zone.”
Charlevoix has been rejuvenated this season after two down years. Friday’s win matched the victory total of the last two seasons combined.
Luke Snyder missed the last game and a half with a concussion sustained against St. Ignace, but returned to give the Rayders a potent 1-2 punch along with Ritter in the backfield.
That game turned after his injury as the Saints rallied, resulting in the Rayders’ only loss this season.
